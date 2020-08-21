It’s beginning to sound like a broken record.
A Fairmont City Council member takes to social media, writes a racially- and culturally-insensitive post and residents of The Friendly City become outraged.
We condemn the recent post made by council member Barry Bledsoe regarding Democratic Party Presidential nominee Joe Biden’s choice for a running mate.
The word Bledsoe used to describe U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.), is so harmful to members of the Black community that they – out of civility and respect – refuse to repeat the word in public.
The residents of Fairmont deserve a city council member who reflects decent and civil behavior and thinks before spouting off derogatory comments about anyone, whether they be a high-profile elected official or their next door neighbor.
Behavior like this, especially from public officials, is unprofessional, sophomoric and can have a long-term detrimental impact on the community. No one is going to want to relocate and live in a city where elected officials behave like this.
It also appears Bledsoe hasn’t learned anything from the kerfuffle that his fellow council member has gotten into twice this year. Like Bledsoe, David Kennedy posted deplorable comments, except Kennedy attacked feminism and made other tasteless statements on social media in July, which led council to vote to censure him a second time in seven months.
In January and December 2019, Kennedy posted xenophobic comments using the words “gooks” and “towel-heads” in a running conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
And, while it may come as no surprise to some readers, Bledsoe voted twice against the measures that censured Kennedy.
Bledsoe’s tasteless comment came not even a full month after Kennedy’s behavior was brought front and center for all the council and the city to see.
We’ve all heard the old adage that “power corrupts, but absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Many who serve in elected office appear, if not full-on believe, they are above the law. Bledsoe’s behavior comes across exactly in that manner.
If a corporate board member or employee had exhibited the same behavior, they would have lost their position by now.
And while Bledsoe spoke at Thursday’s meeting of the Fairmont Pastoral Alliance, he did not come right out and clearly apologize to the members who voiced different levels of outrage at his post both at the meeting and days leading up to the gathering.
Instead, Bledsoe said, “I made an apology the same place I made the statement. I called Kamala Harris a word I shouldn’t have used.”
And while the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects freedom of speech, we implore everyone to use discretion when they speak.
Beyond the anger many residents feel regarding Bledsoe’s comments, there is a growing frustration that surrounds these instances of unprofessional behavior. The process by which the citizenry can remove an elected official from office is tremendously arduous, almost to a point that it discourages the citizenry from taking action.
Having dealt with Kennedy’s behavior and now Bledsoe’s, Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield on Thursday characterized the situation as “unfortunate” and “uncalled for.”
We agree with Merrifield, that this behavior is uncalled for, but we question when is it all going to end?
