As we look back on the chaos of 2020 and head to what already seems to be a more promising 2021, Fairmont City Council has an extraordinary opportunity next month.
With its mayor and deputy mayor no longer serving on the council after the Nov. 3 election, it’s time to select two new leaders who will help guide the city forward.
So, the question becomes who will be voted in as the new mayor and deputy mayor?
With four newcomers — District Two Council Member Anne Bolyard, District Four Council Member Rick Garcia, District Six Council Member Gia Deasey and District Seven Council Member Blair Montgomery — the city has a great opportunity to have new ideas brought forward to enhance local quality of life.
However, as is usual practice in local government, the newcomers are not known for getting a turn at being mayor or second-in-command while serving their first term, much less their first year.
That leaves us with the four incumbents — District One Council Member Josh Rice, District Three Council Member Karl “David” Kennedy, District Five Council Member Barry Bledsoe, District Seven Council Member Tom Mainella and District Nine Council Member Donna Blood — to choose from.
Or does it?
It is our hope that, when they are sworn in, the four new members of Fairmont City Council will refrain from nominating Bledsoe or Kennedy for either position as mayor or deputy mayor. No elected official who has ever been rebuked or censured by their fellow council members should even be allowed to be nominated for a leadership role on council.
Without going back and rehashing all of the garbage Kennedy and Bledsoe did in the past 12 months, let’s just say if they were in leadership, 2021 would not return to normal and the same old chaos would continue. Their service in either role would be yet one more negative — from a collective string of negatives the city racked up this year — that will further tarnish the city’s name.
We also question whether Kennedy even wants to serve the residents of Fairmont after having spent time and money to run for a seat on the Marion County Commission this year. How is it going to play out on city council while serving with former, defeated Marion County Commissioner Rick Garcia?
So, that leaves us with Blood, Mainella and Rice as those who could be put up for a nomination as mayor and deputy mayor.
Mainella has served as mayor in a previous term and could serve the city well. But, it very well could be time that the city had a female mayor.
Regardless of who is nominated, and regardless of how far in the rearview mirror 2020 becomes, not all of the things that happened this year are settled.
The local Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change is still trying to enact change among the Fairmont Police Department regarding the use of chokeholds and no-knock warrants. We are still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as winter approaches and the uncertainty of what new national leadership will enforce to stop community spread and how that will impact our city and other communities.
The city of Fairmont deserves better than Kennedy or Bledsoe.
