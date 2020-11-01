In two days, Americans will head to the polls and take part in one of the most precious rights we have as free people in a democratic society — the right to vote.
If you haven’t already cast an absentee ballot, or taken part in Early Voting, it’s time to make up your minds and go take part in the election process.
Locally, there are seats up for Fairmont City Council, Marion County Commission, Marion County Sheriff, West Virginia Senate District 2 and West Virginia Senate District 13. Voters also get to choose three candidates in the West Virginia House District 50 race out of six total candidates running.
On the state level, there is, of course, the offices of governor, multiple state offices, U.S. Senate and the U.S. House also on the ballot.
In the months leading up to the June primary and in the runup to Nov. 3, the Times West Virginian has been asked multiple times by multiple candidates if the paper’s editorial board will endorse a certain candidate.
The answer is, we simply choose not to endorse candidates. However, we do reserve the right to endorse an issue, such as a levy, if the need be, in the future.
We take the position that a candidate endorsement is a partisan action and we view the paper as non-partisan.
After all, you, the voter, are democracy and when you vote, you are making democracy work.
In the past few months, we have also received a number of letters to the editor from writers who have endorsed candidates. While many of these letters were well-presented, we choose not to run these for the same reason we do not endorse candidates.
After all, our Founding Fathers wanted an electorate that could make its own decisions and not be fooled by rhetoric or someone else’s opinion.
Many newspapers across the U.S. are taking a step back this year and asking themselves if political endorsements are even valid anymore given the fact that presidential campaigns start at least three years before the actual election day on which we would elect a new president. Social media has a lot to do with that as well.
In his Media Nut blog, self-described former editor Josh Sternberg goes so far as to say “newspaper endorsements don’t matter anymore.”
The journalism education nonprofit The Poynter Institute, of St. Petersburg, Florida, ponders the question that newspaper endorsements could do more harm than good in today’s highly-divisive political climate. And then, there is plain and simple general confusion among readers to consider.
“Another issue? Many readers might not realize that there’s a difference between the editorial board of a newspaper and the news division. Readers simply see that ‘the paper’ endorsed a candidate. And that could lead them to believe that the entire paper favors a particular candidate,” writes Poynter’s Tom Jones.
So, go out Tuesday and make sure your voice is heard.
