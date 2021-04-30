At first glance, Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to dole out $100 U.S. Savings Bonds to West Virginians ages 16-35 for getting a COVID-19 vaccination sounds ludicrous.
However, until we see how this truly plays out, Justice’s plan could be something we’ll all be applauding in weeks to come.
While Justice’s plan may have caused a few krinkled brows, his plan is not as laughable as what’s going on in other states.
For example, the Greenhouse marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, Michigan, is offering free marijuana to anyone over age 21 with a marijuana card who gets a COVID-19 vaccine.
The City of Detroit is offering $50 to people who give others a ride to vaccination sites. And other locales are using free beer as an incentive to get the vaccination.
Regardless of how this gets done, Justice said Tuesday, there are some 588,000 more West Virginians who need to step up and get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Click off all of the COVID misinformation channels, take a deep breath and follow the science.
Think of the risk of the COVID-19 vaccination this way.
It’s riskier to get in your vehicle and drive every day than it is to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36,096 Americans died in automobile crashes in 2019, a year that actually saw fatalities drop over previous years.
Meanwhile, the risk of getting a COVID-19 vaccination could be a fever or symptoms that mimic those of COVID itself.
The governor made a good point this week while trying to implore West Virginians to get vaccinations.
“West Virginians from 16 to 35 years of age are transmitting this thing faster than anyone,” Justice said. “How many people are we going to have to put in body bags? How many people are going to have to die?
“It could very well save your life or a loved one’s life, and we’ll send you a savings bond on top of that.”
On Wednesday, a day after he made his first announcement about the savings bonds enticement, Justice said he would make the incentive retroactive to every West Virginian ages 16-35 who have already gotten their shots.
He said the incentive will be paid for using the state’s first CARES Act funding allotment.
According to update data from the state, there are 1.47 million West Virginians who are currently eligible for the vaccination. Justice’s goal is to get more than 70% of West Virginia’s eligible population vaccinated.
In making his plea Wednesday, Justice said he wasn’t asking West Virginia’s younger population to go fight in a war, but to do something that may be life-saving.
“I’m asking you to do something that could very well save your life, or save the life of your mom, your dad, your grandparents, and all your loved ones,” he said.
We urge everyone who hasn’t done so yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.