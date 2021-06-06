In early March, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., was the lead sponsor of the The Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for our Nation’s Future Act, or CLEAN Act.
The bill is designed to achieve aggressive goals set by President Joe Biden in reducing carbon output and moving more toward a green energy strategy, away from fossil fuels.
However, many power companies and others in the fossil fuels realm are already balking. They’re saying the bill’s requirement to be at 80% clean electricity by 2030 and 100% by 2035 is unreasonable.
Companies such as First Energy Corp., which owns Mon Power, whose officials have told U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., they could be at the 80% goal in 2050, but not 2030. McKinley calls Pallone’s bill a strategy that regulates first, but leaves the innovation until later.
The Congressman who represents North Central West Virginia said he wants to flip the equation and innovate first and regulate later.
As reported Wednesday in the Times West Virginian, McKinley said he has a bill ready to send out if and when Pallone’s bill fails. McKinley believes that if Pallone’s bill dies in the Senate, his bill, House Resolution 1761, should be next in line.
Known as the CCUS Innovation Act, McKinley’s bill would focus on carbon capture, what he calls new source review or NSR and carbon capture storage. He also believes his bill can get enough bipartisan support to make it through Congress.
Keep in mind, McKinley is no stranger to the fossil fuel industry having accepted $84,750 from the oil and gas industry in 2019-20, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Responsive Politics. His largest donation — $22,000 — came from the global company Ergon Inc., which is based in Jackson, Mississippi, and has customers and partner companies in 90 countries around the globe.
McKinley firmly believes fossil fuels need to “remain in the mix” of any future U.S. energy strategy.
We believe that change is coming in the U.S. energy sector and a plan needs to be in place to ensure the West Virginians whose livelihoods depend on fossil fuels are given a seat at the energy table. No one should be made jobless as a result of a piece of federal legislation.
McKinley continues to get good rankings from outside groups for being bipartisan. He believes his bipartisan record could help his bill make it through the U.S. Senate if the CLEAN Act fails.
Despite which bill — if any bill — emerges and gets passed, a transition from fossil fuels needs to transpire. The U.S. needs more solar energy and wind farms.
Let’s hope McKinley’s right about his two-party sway.
Too many families are relying on jobs connected to oil, gas and coal to simply be overlooked, or even worse, left out altogether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.