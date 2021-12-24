On Thursday, Nov. 4, Sen. Joe Manchin introduced a resolution to the Senate declaring November 2021, “National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month.”
On Sunday, Dec. 19, Sen. Joe Manchin declared that he will not be voting for the Build Back Better Act.
I hope the irony of that is not lost on you.
Manchin cites some pretty startling statistics in his resolution. More than 1 in 3 high school students experiencing homelessness have attempted suicide, infants experiencing homelessness are at a higher risk of certain health conditions, and students experiencing homelessness graduate at a significantly lower rate than students who are stably housed.
Kids in stable housing are healthier, safer, and more likely to receive a better education. Senior researchers at Johns Hopkins University found that low-income children in affordable housing score better on cognitive development tests than those in unaffordable housing. Simply put, kids who don’t have to worry over frequent moves or not making rent stand a better chance at success. Affordable, accessible housing is the easiest way to make that happen.
The Build Back Better Act includes three key housing provisions: $25 billion to expand rental assistance to an additional 300,000 extremely low-income households, including those experiencing or at risk of homelessness; $65 billion to repair and preserve public housing, which houses 2.5 million residents; and $15 billion to build and preserve 150,000 homes through the national Housing Trust Fund for households with the greatest needs. These investments are designed to make housing accessible for the lowest-income renters and to make homelessness a rare and brief occurrence.
In Senator Manchin’s private discussions with the White House, he proposed a 1.8 trillion-dollar counteroffer to the Build Back Better Act. Manchin’s offer severely scales back the programs laid out in the Build Back Better plan. It includes zero dollars for housing.
Senator Manchin has advocated for youth and children experiencing homelessness before. In February 2021, he introduced the Emergency Family Stabilization Act to create a funding stream to address youth and family homelessness. He encouraged $800 million to be included in the American Rescue Plan for school systems to identify and assist homeless students in their schools. Why fall short now, when he has the opportunity to literally end homelessness and change the national landscape of affordable housing forever?
When asked to comment on Manchin’s resolution, we at the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness shared, “We appreciate Senator Manchin’s commitment to bringing awareness to child and youth homelessness, and hope his commitment will extend to the wrap-around support, resource coordination, and investments in affordable housing stock that will end child and youth homelessness in West Virginia.” We are disappointed to find that this is not the case.
Manchin’s refusal to vote in favor of Build Back Better reduces his November resolution to nothing more than an empty gesture. Worse, it’s an acknowledgement of a problem, and an active refusal to do anything about it. Ask any teacher, social worker, day care employee—they are well aware of child and youth homelessness. Kids sleeping in cars and hotels don’t need awareness, they need housing. Anything less than that is willful neglect.
Senator Manchin’s resolution passed the Senate unanimously. It is devastating that awareness is the best our legislators can do for folks experiencing homelessness in this country.
Paige Looney is a housing policy specialist for the WV Coalition to End Homelessness, based in Bridgeport.
