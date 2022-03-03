Wow. What a year (or two) it’s been! As we settle into the year 2022 and prepare for our annual meeting in March, I’d like to take this opportunity to take a look back and celebrate how far we’ve come and all that our future holds.
When I joined the Partnership in July 2020, in the middle of a world-wide pandemic and the most devastating point in the history of this organization, I knew there would be challenges.
There’s no denying that these past few years have been hard for everyone in the nonprofit community as we continue to deal with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic. All that to say, I am so proud of our staff, our board of directors and all of you — the supporters of the Partnership.
Because of your dedication and resiliency, we not only have hope for a brighter future, but we are already producing major results and seeing our impact in the community.
In the past year, we have completed construction and lease up of four single-family homes (a $700k+ investment funded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh), placed 14 families into affordable homes, re-launched the Excelerator and leveraged $859,483.29 in grant funding to support the capacity to do our work. What is less noticeable, but just as important, is the shift in culture we’ve experienced over the past 18-months.
The Partnership has gone from one, part-time staff member to a full staff of heartful, dedicated employees. We’ve added six passionate board members and revisited every single one of our operational policies, procedures and manuals. Post-pandemic, we have shifted from an outlook that was grim and concerning to one of hope, excitement and possibility.
In the next year, we look forward to expanding our services and resources for both low-income residents and small businesses in Marion County. In 2022 we are committed to doing the work and moving the needle forward. We plan to bring at least two new rental units to Marion County, continue to advocate and facilitate the development of 100 Fairmont Ave (the former YMCA building), and build an even stronger foundation by continuing to nurture our partnerships and be a positive voice for north-central West Virginia.
Personally, I love to set lofty goals because I know that we are capable of great things and even the most outlandish dreams can be accomplished through dedicated teamwork. As we’ve learned, it’s impossible to predict the challenges we’ll encounter in the future. Be that as it may, I’m more confident than ever in our ability to weather any storm that comes our way and I invite you to be a part of our force for the good of Marion County.
Every year, the Partnership holds a public annual meeting to celebrate successes, identify potential areas of improvement and recognize your efforts as a supporter of our mission. This year, the annual meeting will be held on March 21 at Uncle Ronnie’s Sandwich Shop at 6:30 p.m. As a member of the Marion County Community, you are invited to attend either in person or virtually to meet our staff and Board of Directors, as well as give valuable feedback on our mission and execution.
If you’d like to increase your involvement throughout the year, you can support us in something as simple as following our social media accounts (@fcdpartnership), signing up for newsletter updates, or letting us know you’re interested in something more involved like joining an advisory committee or other volunteer efforts. We can’t do what we do without your support and everyone (including you) has something to contribute.
Kayleigh Kyle is the executive director of the Fairmont Community Development Partnership Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.