President Biden’s signature social infrastructure bill, known as the “Build Back Better” act, has been pushed off the political agenda until the Senate reconvenes in January. Many in Washington were hopeful the bill would pass in the Senate before Christmas — it has already passed in the House of Representatives — but Sen. Joe Manchin eliminated that possibility last Sunday when he abruptly went on FOX News to declare his formal “no.”
Sen. Manchin should take time over the recess and end-of-year holiday to consider the positive impact Build Back Better will have on West Virginians.
The Build Back Better act is a plan to improve America’s social infrastructure, supporting American workers through the protection and creation of American jobs, cuts taxes, and invests in communities that have been left behind. The bill is a legislative complement to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed by Congress in November.
The hard-infrastructure bill provides funding to revamp America’s aging transportation network, improve water supply, and expand broadband access. It includes $7.5 billion for the creation of alternative fueling stations, $5 billion of that solely for electric vehicle charging. This funding provides the necessary resources for the nation to improve its CO2 emissions, but the Build Back Better Act would ensure that these resources benefit American workers and the American economy. From a United Steelworkers perspective, it creates more opportunities for American made steel and new jobs in the automotive supply chain.
A key component of the Build Back Better act is a $7,500 tax credit for consumers who purchase an EV. If the vehicle’s battery is made in the U.S. another $500 credit will be applied. An additional credit of $4,500 will be available for those who purchase EVs built with union labor. This tax credit works hand-in-hand with the infrastructure bill to shore up the American economy. An incentive to buy eco-friendly EVs will drive up demand for the vehicles, supporting existing jobs and creating new ones.
Manchin said that he believes the EV tax credit unfairly favors corporations that hire union labor. It should be noted that Manchin expressed his distaste for the credit while at a Toyota Motor Corporation event, where the Japanese automaker announced a $240 million investment in hybrid vehicles created at the West Virginia plant. Despite its West Virginia address, the plant is not backed by union labor.
The tax credit is an important job opportunity for West Virginia’s union workers. But if Sen. Manchin takes a closer look at the bill, he might find that in addition to supporting middle-class union labor and climate initiatives, the tax credit benefits the American economy on a global scale by spurring American engagement in the EV market, helping the nation to remain a contender against foreign competitors, specifically China who is dominating the market.
While I appreciate his measured consideration of the impact such a large bill may have on the American people, the reality is that the bill supports the economy and American jobs, particularly those belonging to union workers.
West Virginia’s legacy of union labor remains strong today, with 72,000 union workers throughout the state. As a representative and director for United Steelworkers, I personally know these hardworking people and the wonderful opportunities they could gain from this legislation. I’ve also seen the influence foreign companies can have on demand for American products, and the consequential down fall for American jobs.
As the new year approaches, I urge Sen. Manchin to reconsider his position. He must give this bill a fair look and acknowledge the good it will do for the people of West Virginia. I know he can break the political gridlock to move forward and continue building a brighter future for America.
Heather Anderson is a sub-district director for United Steelworkers, one of North America’s largest labor unions representing 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.
