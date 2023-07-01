College is worth it and so are you!

A national conversation on the value of a college degree is heating up.
We hear it on the media outlets every week. There are more questions now about the value of a college degree than ever before, with most questions centering on the rising cost of pursuing a college education. This is where things get interesting and a little confusing.
Are people saying that college is nice, but it’s just too expensive nowadays? Or are they saying it’s not worth the investment at any cost? Most importantly, does all this debate about the value of a college education imply that you shouldn’t invest in yourself?
College costs are a vital consideration, but when determining the ‘value’ of a degree, you must dig a little deeper into costs and look beyond the bottom line. Did you know that not all colleges have the same costs for tuition? Colleges have different rates, and some are more expensive than others.
For instance, in West Virginia, you will find that Fairmont State University has one of the most affordable tuition rates for in-state students. I can attest to the university being strategic in not raising the costs of tuition over the last several years to ensure that we provide access to our in-state students (many of whom are first-generation college students, a demographic we are committed to serve).
Students and families have told us that living on campus is expensive. We acknowledged that feedback and as a result Fairmont State lowered the cost of one of its residence hall rates in 2022 to provide opportunity for students to live in housing and experience being on campus. You can live on campus, there are ways to pay for it!
Like many of you, my family did not want me to take out large amounts of student loans. When I was 19 years old, I applied to be a Resident Assistant at West Virginia University. The selection process was competitive, and I remember not even understanding the full scope of the role. I knew that I wanted to help other students, wanted to meet more people, and belong to a team, and it would help offset my total cost of attendance. Being an RA transformed my college experience and led me on the path to where I am today. Being an RA saved me thousands of dollars in housing and meal costs. Was it hard work? Yes! But it was so worth it!
So, let us talk about loans! While I do not encourage students to take out inordinate amounts of student loan debt, I will never tell you that considering loans as an option is a bad idea. In fact, I would argue that taking out a loan to help subsidize some of your costs of attendance for your education is investing in yourself. This loan is very different than a car loan, which often supports something that depreciates in value. Your education does not.
Your college education will increase your life’s earnings and provide you with agility in your career. Your college degree gives you freedom to change careers and you are less likely to face unemployment. And, depending on your career choice, you are likely to make more money.
It’s my hope that you challenge the narrative that college isn’t worth it! You can go to college without mounds of debt and there are many opportunities to lower your cost of attendance. I talked with you about the different ways that you can lower costs to attend and complete your degree. And, whether you started a degree years ago or you are just getting started, now is your time! I can’t stress enough the future of West Virginia and its youth are relying on us to value post-secondary education.
College is worth it and so are you!
Alicia M. Kalka is the associate vice president of enrollment and student life at Fairmont State University.
