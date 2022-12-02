The Credit Card Competition Act is Bad for Main Street First Exchange Bank has been a part of the North Central West Virginia business community since we first opened our doors in Mannington over 90 years ago. Along the way, we expanded to open additional branches in Marion, Monongalia, and Wetzel counties while offering a personal, one on one touch that our customers have come to expect.
We look out for our customers, and that includes working to stop legislation that will harm them and our economy from passing. Now that Congress has moved into what is called a Lame Duck Session, where they work to pass bills before the end of the year, we are going to see a legislation that will harm our customers and our economy be pushed toward passage. It is the Credit Card Competition Act, and it is a harmful bill that we hope our delegation to Washington, D.C., specifically Sen. Manchin, oppose.
The Credit Card Competition Act would establish routing mandates on credit card purchases. This would end up costing banks and credit unions that issue those cards billions of dollars in revenue. To make up for these loses, the banks and credit unions would have to cut back on services to their consumers.
This will mean that free credit cards may be eliminated, and many individuals will be charged a fee. The banks and credit unions will also be forced to become much more selective in who can obtain credit. These two factors will mean that fewer people have access to credit cards.
Studies definitively show that people spend more when they have access to credit cards. So, having fewer in circulation will mean that less is spent in shops in Mannington, Fairmont and in small towns around the country.
According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly 99 percent of the businesses in West Virginia are small businesses. These businesses employee nearly half of the population of the state. We need to do whatever we can to protect these companies and businesses and passing the Credit Card Competition Act isn’t it.
The Credit Card Competition Act will also hurt a family’s ability to make unplanned emergency purchases. Oftentimes a family will have to use a credit card to pay for car repairs or purchase a household appliance that has went on the fritz. We have all been there; but, without access to credit cards, this will not be possible for many families.
This unwise piece of legislation will also hurt the tourism industry around the nation. People often use credit cards when booking hotels and with no access to them, they will likely pass on trips to our beautiful state and to other tourist destinations around the country. The issuing banks and credit unions will also be forced to eliminate the cash rewards programs if this bill is passed. These rewards are also used to book hotel rooms here in West Virginia and other regions of the nation.
This bill is not only damaging to our consumers, our local banks and credit unions, and our economy, but it is unneeded. Bankers Associations around the nation are asking that legislators in our nation’s capital reject this bill. In fact, the only companies this bill will help are the large box retailers. These are not the stores that support our local Little League Baseball teams or our church bake sales. The stores on Main Street America do that and this bill is bad for them.
I hope our delegation to Washington, D.C. recognize that and oppose the Credit Card Competition Act.
William Goettel is the president and CEO of First Exchange Bank.
