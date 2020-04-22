The first Earth Day April 22,1970, was celebrated on campus as a week-long “teach in,” held all day and into the evenings. There were lectures, faculty and student presentations, films, and a parade through town. We had fun and it was a learning experience.
Looking backward we were concerned about conservation, recycling, and air and water pollution. Now the issues are climate change, plastic pollution, rising sea levels, species extinction and melting polar caps.
The significance of the first Earth Day was concrete for soon followed the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Clean Air Act, 1970, the Clean Water Act, 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
We have been winning battles ever since but we’re still losing the war. The new Green State Guide, for example, ranked Vermont the “greenest” state and WV as the least “green”—one reason for example is that WV has a below average recycling rate at only about 15%, while the national average is close to double that.
Almost all the most important environmental writers today see the world on a path to some type of collapse, catastrophe, or breakdown. We, as a people, however, still suffer from what might be called “optimistic fatalism” and denial.
Ecology, the science of survival, is called the “subversive science.” If we take the meaning of ecology from the Greek root, then indeed our home is the earth. What we learn is that everything is connected. I doubt that there is anyone truly expert in all the areas included in the impact on the global ecosystem.
The environmental community has grown in strength and sophistication since 1970, but the environment has continued to deteriorate.
I’m afraid that the American universities have not done a good job in preparing us with a critical awareness of the problem. They are for the most part irrelevant and passive when it comes to meeting the challenge. The result is that as Change Magazine warns us “American youth face a set of new national and global circumstances about which they have only the faintest of notions. They are, globally speaking, blind, deaf and dumb; and thus handicapped, they will soon determine the future directions of this nation and the world.” As Kenneth Boulding has stated: “if the human race is to survive, it will have to change more in its ways of thinking in the next twenty-five years than it has in the last twenty-five thousand.”
A “professor” historically was someone who professed something. Today educators have retreated to safer positions of ‘neutral objectivity,’ even though Dante’s INFERNO reserved the hottest place in hell for those who remain neutral in times of moral crisis. If education is to be an instrument of social transformation, education itself must be transformed.
Global population has reached 7.4 billion. It’s doubled since John Kennedy was President. It’s on course to reach 9.3 billion. Think two more Chinas. Of all the issues, global warming, and climate change, are the most threatening. We have been kicking our problems down the road in hopes that they would be solved in the future and now we’ve learned that “the future is now,” as Margaret Mead warned us. Our political system encourages short-termism—the inability to impose short-term pain for long-term gain.
We need a Declaration of Global Interdependence. The issues are interconnected, everything is hooked to everything else.
Ecology serves as a magnet to polarize every fragment into a field, making synthesis out of the chaos of fragments. What we need is an Ecological Hippocratic Oath, a national and global honor code. All of this, of course, is not to be confined to an Earth Day or even an Earth Week; ecology is a way of life. And remember, you can’t change the world in your spare time . Each of us is part of the tree of life. Happy Earth Day.
