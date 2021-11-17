Every Monday morning at 7:30am, when some people are just pouring their first cup of coffee of the workweek, I’m already on the job, cleaning homes and businesses in Clarksburg or Bridgeport. It’s hard work but I’ve worked hard all my life.
Life is not easy for me and my husband, Greg. After years as an auto mechanic put pressure on his body, an old hip injury flared up and left him permanently disabled. He got very sick in 2019 and spent weeks in the hospital. Since then, he has needed to use an oxygen tank. As a result of the turmoil, we went into debt and fell behind on our mortgage. Then COVID hit.
Business for the company I work for took a tumble as offices closed and people worried about having a stranger come into their home. It was only thanks to the stimulus checks that we were able to get by — in fact they helped us catch up on our house payments and stay in our home.
Now more than a year and a half later, though, times are still tough for us and for so many other West Virginians. We’re doing everything we can to get by, but working people need support from the federal government to weather this storm.
So much attention has been spent focusing on Senator Joe Manchin’s proposals with the budget, but as a proud Republican and Donald Trump voter, I want to know why my Republican representatives, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley aren’t fighting to pass this bill to help their constituents in Colfax and across all of West Virginia.
In fact, I want to know why Republicans across the country seem to have gotten a free ride for rejecting policies that would help Republican people like me.
The truth is, we need more good jobs in West Virginia and across this country. We also need to make things more affordable for working people. That’s what the bills in Washington will do.
Right now, I am paid $12 an hour and on a good week, my paycheck is about $370. Greg gets a monthly disability check. We qualify for SNAP benefits and Medicaid. But even with these programs, and trying to economize as much as we can, our monthly income is often not enough. Sometimes I have to pick which bills I’ll pay on time, and which ones will have to wait. The budget’s investments in West Virginia would give me and all working people here an added boost.
Our electric and gas bills are always high – I worry about how much we can run our air conditioner in the summer. Now as we get ready for winter, I worry if we’ll be able to afford to keep the house warm. We urgently need more efficient and affordable utilities, and the budget bill would help bring these sky-high costs down.
We also need more affordable prescription drugs. Medicaid has made a tremendous difference for us but there have been some medications and procedures that Greg needed that weren’t covered and he had to go without.
Passing the budget bill and the infrastructure bill at the same time is what West Virginia needs. Making life more affordable and rebuilding our infrastructure and our economy with good jobs will be good for the service industry and workers like me. When people have good jobs they can afford to hire a housecleaner. And good jobs with good wages will help raise wages in other sectors as well. Our elected officials in Washington need to do their job — just like I am doing mine — and pass these bills.
Sen. Capito and Rep. McKinley, I’m reaching out to you as a Republican constituent in your community: Why are you blocking a budget proposal that invests in working families? I think it’s wrong that you’re withholding help. Good jobs and cheaper bills are policies that Republicans should support — because it’s what our communities need.
I just feel like Americans are all in this together. We’re supposed to be on the same side. But it seems like everyday people like me on one side and you’re on the other.
Please stop playing political games and trying to cut the policies we need. Stand with us. Stand up for us. Pass these bills, so we can pay ours.
Becky Simmons lives in Colfax and is a member of the nonprofit advocacy group WorkMoney.
