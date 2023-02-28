I was in the House of Delegates two terms and during both of those terms, bills were introduced to either close all or part of West Virginia’s seven state-run hospitals or to sell all or part of them. Many of you know, one of those hospitals is in Marion County. That is the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Facility on Guffey Street in Fairmont. Also, many of you know, our representatives in Charleston, including myself, have always fought against bills such as this. But are our current representatives doing that? Maybe one.
Based on statistics that I have from 2021, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Facility plays a vital part in the lives of Marion County Seniors by providing nursing care for 31 Medicare-Medicaid residents; giving Telehealth to an average of 394 patients a month; serving approximately 13,000 meals a year for the Meals on Wheel program; and preparing approximately 58,500 meals a year to the four Senior Centers in Marion County as well. Without this facility our Seniors could have their health care and daily food deliveries put in peril.
The last time a bill came up to sell this facility, it was during the 2022 session, while I was still in the House. On February 23rd, 2022, I was alerted that on the agenda in the House Government Organization Committee was a bill to sell four of the state’s hospitals, John Manchin being one of them. Immediately, I went into action. Using my connections and calling in a favor, I contacted the Chairman of that committee. Within one hour, I received an email from the chief counsel of the committee that it was off the agenda.
That was the last time one of these attempts were made, or was it? This session there hasn’t been any bills introduced that comes right out and says to close these facilities. However, HB2006 concerns me.
HB 2006 will terminate DHHR and, beginning January 1, 2024, split it into three parts: the Department of Human Services; the Department of Health; and the Department of Health Facilities. All three new departments would have their own cabinet secretaries with John Manchin Sr. Health Care Facility falling under the Department of Health Facilities. It’s what it says about this new department in the bill that concerns me. There are at least three sections of the bill that raise red flags.
According to §26-1-1 (b), these facilities are not subject to the state’s Real Estate Division. Why’s that? For one, it will make it easier to sell the hospitals.
According to §26-1-1©, new employees are not eligible for civil service. Why would these employees not be entitled to civil service protection? Is this because this new department is only temporary until all the hospitals are closed or sold? It does makes it easier to terminate these employees without this protection.
According to §26-1-3, the Secretary has the power to sell, exchange or otherwise convey any interest, right, privilege, land, or improvement acquired or held by the state, state hospital or state facility. Is this the first step towards selling John Manchin Healthcare Center and other state hospitals? This bill eliminates the need for any future bills to close or sell John Manchin Sr. Health Care Facility.
I hope I’m wrong but if I’m right, only one of our representatives showed that they truly cared. Unfortunately, being in the minority, there probably wasn’t much that Senator Caputo could do but vote against it. Now it’s in the Governor’s hands.
Guy Ward is a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
