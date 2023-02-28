“Go big or go home.” That was the message from Stephen Moore–an advisor to Kansas Governor Sam Brownback on his disastrous tax experiment–during a panel promoting tax cuts recently in West Virginia.
Alongside him was Grover Norquist, who famously said of the state’s supply-side driven tax cuts, “Kansas is the future. Kansas is the model.”
So, what happened in Kansas in 2012 and 2013 when the state adopted their recommendations? State revenues fell hundreds of millions of dollars and bond ratings were cut, while the promised economic benefits never materialized. In the five years that followed the tax cuts, jobs in Kansas grew at less than half the national average, business growth trailed the rest of the country, and the Republican-controlled state legislature was forced to increase the state’s regressive sales tax before ultimately undoing the disastrous tax cuts altogether.
Inexplicably, the architects of the Kansas tax cut crisis are now being welcomed to West Virginia to spout cliches and discredited economic theories without knowing much at all about our people or our budget needs.
While Moore and Norquist likely haven’t spent enough time in West Virginia to know this, our current revenue surplus, projected to be about $1.7 billion this fiscal year, is largely a result of years of neglecting state budget needs. After four years of flat budgets, the state’s Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is underfunded, our teachers and public employees are underpaid, thousands of families have lost their child care assistance, we have a child poverty and foster care crisis, and building and infrastructure needs have gone unaddressed. According to Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, the state is on the hook for about $1 billion per year in new budget spending over the next few years just to meet current commitments, before even accounting for any new legislation that might be passed this session. That includes funding for Medicaid and PEIA, pay increases for correctional officers, and the cost of expanding the state’s private school voucher program, the Hope Scholarship.
After accounting for that $1 billion, the surplus drops to about $700 million. But that’s all due to the severance tax, a fleeting revenue source completely dependent on volatile and fluctuating energy prices. Building a permanent income tax cut based on temporarily high severance tax revenues would mean that when energy prices come back down, lawmakers could be forced to increase the regressive sales tax, which would squeeze working families, or slash the budget, which could result in cuts to higher education, health care, and other services that impact all West Virginians.
Both tax reform plans we’ve seen this year, Governor Justice’s 50 percent personal income tax cut (HB 2526) and the Senate’s combination of income tax and property tax cuts (SB 424), are far too close to Kansas’ approach for comfort. The governor’s big income tax cut would force almost immediate harms — likely via budget cuts or increases in other taxes nearly right away. The Senate’s plan, while touted as a safer approach, would eventually eliminate the income tax altogether in a trigger scheme similar to that in Kansas, where all future revenue growth would be diverted to tax cuts instead of budget needs. This would exacerbate the already concerning state budget scenario we are currently in where underfunding of state programs has led to crises in our schools, correctional facilities, and more. And the Senate plan already previews that they will follow in Kansas’ misguided footsteps when revenues fall—their legislation instructs the tax commissioner to present the legislature with a methodology to increase the regressive sales tax “if necessary.”
And for what? We’ve already seen in Kansas and here in West Virginia that big tax cuts don’t entice people to move to the state, particularly if they undermine things like education, population health, and infrastructure. What business or family would want to locate in a state that has decimated public programs? That’s why supply-side tax cuts defy common sense. Instead of attracting people or creating jobs, they undermine the things that do draw people to a new place — strong and safe communities, quality schools, a healthy workforce, and thriving infrastructure.
Income tax cuts won’t bring people here and they won’t grow our economy. More than 60 percent of the benefits of both tax plans would go to the state’s wealthiest households and big businesses, where instead of circulating throughout our economy as promised, they would mostly be removed altogether — going into investment accounts or shareholders’ pockets rather than to main street.
Instead of following discredited supply-side pundits down the path of destruction, West Virginia lawmakers can do something truly historic and “go big” in a sustainable way with our state’s revenue surplus: invest it in programs and services that benefit all our people to truly grow opportunity in our state.
Kelly Allen is the executive director of the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, based in Charleston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.