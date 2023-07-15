The term “flagship” originally described the most important ship in a fleet of vessels. It’s also used to rate universities. Annually, several groups list one or two flagship universities per state, usually the oldest, largest and most selective.
We are proud that West Virginia University has been chosen as our flagship. Since 2016, WVU has also been the only R-1 institution in WV, which designates the top research colleges and universities in the country. Only 146 out of 3,900 institutions merit the R-1 honor.
WVU’s economic crisis threatens both rankings, and constitutes an economic crisis for the state, since WVU, according to Zippia, is the state’s largest employer.
Higher education is valuable to our state for creating critical thinkers to help solve the problems of the future and creating paths for individual self improvement. I know that I’ve been enriched personally and professionally by my WVU education and so have members of my family who became respected teachers, musicians and scientists after graduating from WVU.
The WVU administration’s “spin” on the $45 million in cuts this year and the ongoing $75 million in cuts in future years is that WVU is undergoing a “transformation” which will have positive impacts in 5-to-10 years. Most people I’ve talked to are not excited about this transformation.
Instead there is fear, anxiety and the beginnings of an exodus of talented and committed people — some of our best and brightest are already gone. People are worrying about salary cuts, car and house payments, and how quickly they’ll have to pivot if they receive word of their termination.
Already, 135 people have received notices that they will no longer be employed: 38 were faculty, 19 were classified staff, and 77 were non-classified staff.
Reductions in programs took place in several departments this past spring:
Education — Masters level certification and STEM science programs no longer exist, despite a teacher shortage in WV approaching 1,500;
English — over 20 sections of composition, where students get individualized writing instruction, were phased out;
Business — the respected Bureau of Business and Economic Research, which shares important emerging trends with Legislature and business leaders, has been reduced to one employee.
Foreign Languages — many upper level language classes have been eliminated, including, of all things, Russian.
WVU administration recently announced a Portfolio Review process for the Morgantown campus. Nearly half of all programs are “under review” — 25 of 52 units (48%), 111 of 238 programs (47%). These reviews affect 33% of students and 48% of faculty.
The W.Va. Center for Budget and Policy has documented that reduced investments in higher education in W.Va. have been occurring over decades. This trend is particularly harmful in a state which ranks last in educational attainment, with the lowest shares of individuals with associate degrees and those with bachelor’s degrees at 20.6%. (WalletHub)
Rather than casting blame, I’d rather focus on solutions. It seems obvious. The Governor and leaders of the state Legislature have boasted that our budget surplus is over $1 billion. We must demand that part of the surplus be used to stabilize higher education funding.
The bleeding and the predictable ripple effects must be stopped. All of us who benefit from the hope that higher education brings our community and state, who want to keep our children here, need to step up and urge that additional funds be appropriated for higher education through a special session. The time for being quiet and waiting to see what happens is over.
Please, contact the Governor and your Senators and Delegates. Demand that WVU and all of higher education institutions in our state be saved. Filling potholes is important. But so is educating the people who drive on those roads to work, school, and buy groceries. Our community and state cannot afford further downgrades or mass layoffs.
Barbara Evans Fleischauer served in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 26 years representing Monongalia County as a Democrat. She is graduate of the WVU College of Law.
