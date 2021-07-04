Ever since the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis plunged into the Mississippi River during the evening rush hour, killing 13 people and injuring 145, Americans of both parties have realized the urgent need to repair and revive our crumbling infrastructure. But the bridge collapse was 14 years and four presidents ago, and the infrastructure crisis remains unresolved because the nation’s lawmakers can’t get together on a solution.
West Virginia’s two Senators have been playing a critical role in trying to break that impasse. Senator Manchin has been pursuing a bipartisan solution that focuses on traditional infrastructure, and Senator Capito, the top Republican on the Committee on Environment and Public Works, has offered her party’s counter-proposal to President Biden’s $2.6 trillion plan.
The problem is that, when it comes to what most of us consider infrastructure — roads, bridges, ports, rail, transit, airports, water, the electric grid and broadband – the proposals are much too modest, at no more than $633 billion in spending over eight years. The American Society of Civil Engineers recently estimated that the funding gap just to bring infrastructure up to par is $2.6 trillion and that “continued under-investment” through 2039 will cost the U.S. $10 trillion in GDP and three million jobs.
But with resistance in both parties to trillions more in deficit spending and higher taxes, where is the money going to come from? That has been the question that has plagued infrastructure plans for at least 14 years.
But there is an answer. Private investors in the U.S. and abroad — including pension funds, endowments, investment firms, and individuals — are ready and eager to commit their capital to projects in a sound and productive America. All that’s needed is the right vehicle: a private national infrastructure bank.
Such a bank would require no government money and no government guarantees. It would work through the existing 35 state infrastructure banks (most of them currently moribund for lack of funding) as well as the many green infrastructure banks that are springing up. With the same federal oversight as any large financial institution, it would fund trillions of dollars in worthy projects throughout the nation.
The Problem Solvers Caucus recently released a report proposing that the government “leverage private infrastructure investment through a national infrastructure bank.” At a March 25 hearing, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that “it would be a mistake to neglect the possibility of mobilizing private capital…and the concept of an infrastructure bank is among the attractive ideas that could help us do that.” Sen. Manchin himself raised the idea of an infrastructure bank in March.
The framework for the Infrastructure Bank for America was laid out in a bill, H.R. 7231, introduced in the House last year and expected to be re-introduced soon. The IBA’s model is the Federal Home Loan Bank system, a government-sponsored enterprise, chartered by Congress for a public purpose – in the FHLB’s case, home ownership; in the IBA’s, strong infrastructure.
The FHLB was established in 1932 to assist in the recovery during the Great Depression. With over $1 trillion in assets, the system is privately owned, privately managed, profitable, and traditionally free from political interference.
The IBA can be a key element in a compromise acceptable to legislators in both parties. It could supplement infrastructure that is directly funded by the federal government as part of a comprehensive compromise bill. In fact, it’s likely that private investment in infrastructure investments at all levels will far exceed anything the U.S. Treasury can fund.
America has waited far too long to rebuild the underpinnings of the greatest economy in the world. A private infrastructure bank is the missing piece of the puzzle.
Paul Mattox served as the West Virginia secretary of transportation under former governors Joe Manchin and Earl Ray Tomblin.
