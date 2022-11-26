In these days of e-commerce, mergers between large retailers, and the urge to shop outside of one’s community, local small businesses continue to fight an uphill battle.
Marion County is home to many of these businesses which offer options to the chain-store and online world. Local, small businesses support Marion County all year long and while the dollars stay here, more importantly, the decisions are made here.
When a local, small business is forced to close their doors, owners and employees lose their income, property owners lose tenants, buildings become vacant, and the whole community loses dollars that would normally turn over and over again in the local economy. It truly is a ripple effect, and it is extremely hard to bounce back.
Small Business Saturday, held each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, has become a nationwide event to encourage residents to shop at their local, brick and mortar businesses. Incidentally, the first Small Business Saturday was held only 12 years ago.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce has embraced this special day and worked months planning events and ways to not only encourage our residents to Shop Small but offer great incentives to both the businesses and shoppers.
Numerous locally-owned businesses will be taking part this year on Saturday, Nov. 26. Exceptional discounts will be offered, promotions will be held, and our participating members will be “decked out” for the season.
This year the MCCC will be asking all residents to “Put Your Dollars Where Your Heart Is.” We have been promoting this for several weeks now and Today is the Day. We highly encourage you to Shop Small throughout the entire year, but let’s make today count for all those businesses that give back throughout the year.
By shopping small, your dollars STAY in Marion County. To add to the fun of today, customers who support Marion County small retailers will have a chance to win $250 in gift certificates that will be given away the first week of December. All they have to do is visit one of the chamber’s small shops on Nov. 26, take a photo holding the special “heart” provided, and upload to social media using the hashtag #shopsmallmarion.
Keep in mind that these businesses are still taking extra precautions to keep their customers safe and are working hard to make this Small Business Saturday a successful day for all.
To our participating members, be on the lookout for the MCCC’s Women’s Network members visiting you with special treats for the day.
Marion County, I urge you to show your appreciation for all these businesses that give back to this community throughout the year and join us in Shopping Small not only on November 26, but the entire Holiday Season.
