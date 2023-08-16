When it comes to taking care of each other, West Virginians know how to get the job done.
A team effort, people working together, believing it “takes a village” — no matter what you call it — it’s the mindset that gives us what it takes to take care of each other day in and day out.
Whether it’s helping a neighbor charge their car battery or stepping up to shovel mud out of that neighbor’s home after a flood, West Virginians answer the call for help when it comes in.
We took that call in the state legislature this year when we adopted Senate Bill 476.
In sum, the law removes the cap on how many insurance companies can provide Medicaid healthcare coverage to West Virginians who are covered by the program. The law exempts the West Virginia Medicaid Managed Care program from the requirements of the State Purchasing Division.
Before we adopted the law, Purchasing Division rules only allowed three companies to bid for the contract to provide Medicaid healthcare coverage in West Virginia. This seems like a small change, but it will have a big effect.
Now, any insurance company that is qualified and applies with the state will be able to provide healthcare coverage to West Virginians on Medicaid. This move opened the Medicaid managed care program to additional competition and will improve healthcare outcomes for the over 653,000 West Virginians in the program.
In 2014, the Affordable Healthcare Act (“Obamacare”) allowed states to expand Medicaid income requirements to increase eligibility, and almost 240,000 West Virginians who had no or poor coverage were able to qualify for Medicaid. This is also thanks to the “yes” vote of our Democrat-led state legislature at the time. Now with this year’s bill, over half of our working adults, three-quarters of our children, and other people who experience limited access to healthcare due to economic circumstances will have more choices in the marketplace, since there will be even more healthcare coverage options through Medicaid. They’ll be able to keep better control of where they can go and which doctor they can see.
Not only will we see improved healthcare outcomes, but the cost to the state will decrease. That’s consequential in a state where Medicaid provides health care coverage for about half of the births as well as more than 50% of children. Medicaid also covers about 76% of long-term health care costs in West Virginia.
Medicaid is the program in which state governments pair with the federal government to make sure vulnerable and underserved populations have access to affordable, quality health insurance. In West Virginia, the state provides about $5 billion to fund the program, with an additional 3:1 funding match by the federal government. With the previous system, we weren’t seeing a good return on that money.
West Virginians in the program were not as healthy as those on Medicaid in other states. I believe the increased competition will drive down cost and ultimately result in better healthcare coverage at a lower cost to the state.
The bill that opened the Medicaid managed care program to additional companies and competition was one that enjoyed widespread support in the state Senate. It passed the chamber unanimously.
I take my job as a steward of the state’s money very seriously. I also take seriously the responsibility of making sure Medicaid coverage is as good as it can possibly be. This bill gave me the opportunity to support legislation that saved us money and improved the quality of a product that is provided to disadvantaged households in the state. That is why I supported Senate Bill 476 and it is why it passed with such overwhelming support.
I will also take this opportunity to make a public service announcement: during the COVID-19 Pandemic, President Biden exempted Medicare recipients from re-certification so that no one would lose healthcare coverage during the pandemic. However, this exemption expired when the State of Emergency did.
If you are a loved one are on CHIP or Medicaid, you must re-certify with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources to continue receiving coverage. Renewals are being scheduled over the next 12 months, so please make sure your mailing address and/or phone number are correct with the Department.
Mike Caputo is the West Virginia State Senator representing the 13th District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.