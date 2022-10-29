Who would have thought that an amendment to our state constitution would bring so much controversy and draw so much attention. Amendment 2 has become the biggest statewide controversy of this general election. It has set up a battle of public debate between Governor Jim Justice and the Republican leadership in both the State Senate and the House of Delegates.
The idea behind Amendment 2 is nothing new. The idea of providing the Legislature the power to eliminate the business inventory, equipment and machinery taxes goes back decades and has been supported by both Republicans and Democrats. This tax is unique in West Virginia and a few other states. Its supporters believe that by eliminating this tax, it will bring more jobs to West Virginia. Also, the passage of Amendment 2 would allow the Legislature the power to eliminate the personal property tax on motor vehicles, which is a longstanding bipartisan idea and would be beneficial for almost all West Virginia taxpayers.
It was during a special session called by the Governor this past July to reduce income tax that this controversy began when the Senate showed their intent for Amendment 2 by refusing to take up the Governor’s bill to cut the personal income tax by 10 percent, after the House passed it. The Senate instead passed a resolution, which details their plan for eliminating tangible personal property taxes if voters should approve Amendment 2.
In their resolution, the Senate commits to adding obligations in statute, which would base budget backfill to all counties for revenue replacement in perpetuity that is above and beyond the personal property taxes to be eliminated. However, there’s no way the legislature can keep a promise like this. You see, this promise is all based upon having surpluses each year, referred to as budget backfills, to cover the losses that the counties will experience. However, just because we had a billion plus surplus this year, that doesn’t mean we’ll have one every year. That’s why we have a contingency fund (rainy-day fund) to cover losses for the years our budget comes up short.
Governor Justice is correct when he said, “It puts control over county budgets in the hands of the Legislature, with no guarantee that the money will continue to flow if West Virginia sees an economic decline. Do we really want to play a game of chance when it comes to our schools and our police, fire, and EMS services? It’s a big spend with big risks.”
I voted for HJR3, which put Amendment 2 on the ballot, and I still support the idea of eliminating these taxes to encourage business to come to West Virginia and to give citizens a tax break. Both are good ideas. However, we need a plan that will be a win-win for both sides of the argument. A plan that when enacted, won’t jeopardize, or harm the counties, boards of education, and the municipalities. As the old saying goes, we got the cart before the horse.
There would be nothing wrong with first creating and passing legislation to show everyone what will happen after the constitution is amended. Of course, the legislation couldn’t go into effect until an amendment to the constitution was approved, but right now, voters have no idea of what will happen if Amendment 2 passes and what affects it will have on local government.
So how should one vote on Amendment 2? That’s up to each individual voter but I don’t blame anyone for voting against it and sending a message to Charleston to come up with a plan first. No one likes paying taxes but most everyone realizes they are necessary to provide important services that counties and municipalities provide, and to build a good education system for our children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.