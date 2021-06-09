It was the honor of my life to serve President George W. Bush as Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. I worked alongside the 8,000 employees of the Service who manage the 855 million acres of lands and waters that make up the National Wildlife Refuge System and distribute hundreds of millions of dollars in excise taxes of fishing and hunting equipment to state fish and wildlife agencies.
Most West Virginians are familiar with one of the Refuge System’s crown jewels: the Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge. People come to Tucker County from across the country to experience the beauty of the lush wetlands and expansive grasslands found there, knowing these protected lands have been set aside for all of our nation’s people to enjoy.
Another crown jewel in the System is the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the largest National Wildlife Refuge in America at just under 20 million acres. For a comparison, that is 5 million acres more than the entire state of West Virginia.
First set aside by President Eisenhower in 1960, the Arctic Refuge is home to the Porcupine Caribou herd, denning polar bears, walrus, seals, lynx, musk oxen, moose and over 200 migratory bird species who summer there. To this day, Alaska Natives such as the Gwich’in people rely on the Porcupine Caribou herd for their subsistence and culture, as they have for thousands of years. Each year, the 200,000 strong caribou herd migrates to the heart of the Arctic Refuge — it’s coastal plain — known to the Gwich’in people as ‘the Sacred Place Where Life Begins’ to give birth to their calves. These sacred lands, the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge, is the area currently at stake in a decades-long fight over oil drilling.
In 2017, Congress used the budget reconciliation process to lower the corporate tax rate. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the cuts would add $1.9 trillion to the national debt in the first 10 years after passage.
To offset a small part of the deficit created by budget reconciliation, a section was added into the bill to allow for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for the first time. It promised to generate approximately $1 billion in revenue over 10 years for the federal government through lease sales.
But when the lease sale was held in early January of this year, only three bidders showed up and only nine tracts were sold. In fact, seven of the tracts were purchased by Alaska’s state-owned economic development organization, which has never owned leases before. Two small companies each purchased a single parcel lease. The lease sale raised a paltry $12.1 million — half of which goes back to the state of Alaska.
For forty years, Congress has protected the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. With our current knowledge of existing oil and gas plays, and the lack of interest in leasing Arctic Refuge lands, Congress should reinstate full protection for the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
Public lands are truly a bipartisan issue. Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle have stood up for decades to protect the Arctic Refuge. Many, like Senator Collins of Maine, have spoken passionately about the value of these types of public lands to an entire nation.
Here in West Virginia, both Senators Manchin and Capito worked diligently for the Great American Outdoors Act, which reinvested in our national parks and public lands, and permanently reauthorized the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Their legacy has also been strengthened by fighting for the Canaan National Wildlife Refuge and the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge in West Virginia — making those lands a place we can all experience indefinitely.
Considering all of this, I hope the United States Senate will once again demonstrate the leadership necessary to restore protection to the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, an irreplaceable and cherished landscape, for generations to come.
Steve Williams, the former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
