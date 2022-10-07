More than 600,000 calls a day pour into 911 centers around the country. We don’t think much about emergency services until we need them. Our survival could depend on whether we dial those three numbers. When every second counts, any hesitation to call could cost you your life. However, residents in a city with a nuisance ordinance hesitate before calling 911, because they could lose their housing.
Nuisance ordinances — also called disorderly house ordinances or crime free programs — allow for the removal of a “nuisance” individual or household from the community. Drug activity, violence, and excessive noise are examples of things that could be considered a nuisance.
On the surface, these ordinances are a win, a way to protect everyone in the community. The problem is the term “nuisance” has a broad definition. Some ordinances consider “excessive” calls for emergency services a nuisance, even when the person is a victim of domestic violence or another crime. A nuisance ordinance can require a landlord to “abate the nuisance,” meaning evict the entire household, or face consequences such as fines and condemnation of their property. It’s easy to see how things get messy when these ordinances are put into practice.
Take the city of Surprise, Arizona, for example. In 2014, Nancy Markham was choked, punched, and threatened with weapons by her ex-boyfriend. Her calls to police reporting the violence violated the city’s nuisance law, and she was informed by her property manager that she would be evicted. Nancy and the ACLU sued, and as a result, the city of Surprise agreed to repeal its nuisance ordinance. The agreement and subsequent court order resulted in over $200,000 worth of damages and attorney’s fees.
Violating an individual’s First Amendment right to seek police assistance and disregarding the Fair Housing Act’s prohibition on discrimination is not only illegal but could cost a city and its taxpayers real money. Even the most unsympathetic ear might perk up when they realize these ordinances could be bad for business.
In 2012, Norristown, Pennsylvania resident Lakisha Briggs was told she was on “strike three” after calling the police. Lakisha was seeking protection from an ex-boyfriend who assaulted her. In July of that year, he brutally attacked her, stabbed her in the neck and knocked her unconscious. After regaining consciousness, Lakisha recalls being too afraid to call 911 because of the nuisance ordinance. A neighbor called emergency services after seeing her severely injured and bleeding. Once she returned home from the hospital, Lakisha faced an eviction notice. The nuisance ordinance gave the city of Norristown the power to condemn the property if her landlord didn’t remove her.
After a federal lawsuit was filed by the ACLU and the law firm of Pepper Hamilton LLP, the town agreed to pay $495,000 in settlement. Norristown also repealed its ordinance and agreed not to pass another law that would punish residents and landlords because of requests for emergency assistance.
Nuisance ordinances disproportionately impact communities of color, low-income households, people with disabilities, and domestic violence survivors — the vast majority of whom are women. In today’s tight rental market with soaring prices and too few units available, an eviction record seriously damages a person’s ability to rent in the future. Vulnerable populations who are already struggling do not need yet another barrier to housing.
In Surprise and Norristown, an eviction is far from the worst outcome that could have happened. Unfairly punishing victims of crime and discouraging them from calling 911 could cost them their lives.
Despite the risks, nuisance ordinances are gaining popularity and have been adopted by towns like Buckhannon and Martinsburg in West Virginia. Considering the potential consequences, we must repeal or prevent these ordinances before it’s too late. Domestic violence victims do not deserve to live in a place where their safety is considered a nuisance.
Hannah McCune is a fair housing specialist with the Bridgeport-based West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness. Hannah is a first-generation college graduate who studied behavioral science at Glenville State University. Hannah provides civil rights in housing training throughout the State of West Virginia.
