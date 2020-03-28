Over half a year has passed since a fatal accident involving a Fairmont Police Department K9 truck at the intersection of Bison Street and Country Club Road.
The truck, driven by Officer Jakob Streyle with Officer Christopher Guinup as his passenger, collided with a Subaru Forester driven by Steven Gene Santini, 72, of Fairmont.
Santini was killed in the accident, dying of “blunt force trauma” according to police reports.
Initially, Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine posted on the department’s Facebook page that Officer Streyle was going the speed limit prior to the crash, and that he was not responding to an emergency.
Now, a lawsuit filed against Streyle claims the information from the black box aboard the truck shows the vehicle was traveling at least 73 miles per hour, and possibly more due to a set of tires on the vehicle that the box may not have been calibrated for.
The speed limit on the road in question is 35.
From the very beginning, this case was one we tried to stay aware of. The department was releasing little to no information regarding the subsequent investigation. It was nearly a month before the public even knew Santini’s name as the victim of the crash.
Shine’s statement on Facebook, if the lawsuit is correct about the contents of the black box, has been immediately called into question. And in addition, while the original traffic crash report claimed Santini did not stop at the stop sign, Attorney Tony O’Dell, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Santini’s family, claims there are eyewitnesses not included in the report who say Santini did stop for a period of time.
Considering the condition of the Forester after the crash, as well as eyewitness reports of how loud the crash was, it seems to us Streyle was almost certainly going faster than 35 miles per hour, and if he wasn’t responding to an active emergency, there isn’t much excuse for it.
Law enforcement has an obligation to uphold the law as well as follow it — a badge is not a license to ignore the speed limit at will. We depend on our first responders in the county for vital and important services, but we need to now these individuals are worthy of that dependence.
Driving nearly 40 miles over the speed limit and killing an innocent man, however unintentional, is absolutely not a situation we want to see our police officers in, and it’s clear that anyone who would act so irresponsibly is not fit to wear a badge.
