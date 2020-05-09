Due to coronavirus concerns, West Virginia is allowing all voters to take advantage of absentee ballots via the U.S. Postal Service for the 2020 Primary Election.
We’re glad to see this option available for voters during this pandemic, but we think it’s time West Virginia joins the growing list of states that allow voters to cast their ballots through the mail in any election they choose.
Recently, President Donald Trump and others have pushed the narrative that ballots cast by mail are rife with voting fraud — in truth, while there are some legitimate concerns to be discussed surrounding voting by mail, fraud is extremely rare and easily preventable.
Five states in the U.S. already conduct voting primarily by mail, including Colorado, Oregon, Hawaii, Utah and Washington. The Heritage Foundation, which maintains a database on voting fraud, has recorded only 206 cases of fraud involved mail-in ballots since 1991, and only 13 of those cases occurred in any of the states that vote exclusively by mail.
In other words, states in the U.S. that vote by mail have seen only 13 recorded cases of voting fraud in almost 30 years.
Trump’s insistence that mail ballots are “fraudulent in many cases,” does not hold up to scrutiny, and West Virginia stands to save millions on elections, help the Postal Service and increase voter turnout in one easy move.
Other than false claims of rampant fraud, there are more legitimate issues raised with mail-in ballots we would like to see addressed, but for the most part, these issues are easily fixed.
Starting with security concerns, there are a number of tools states can implement to prevent fraud. Mail-in ballots use custom barcodes and tracking through the USPS to prevent double voting or third-party interference, and the ballots themselves require personal information such as the last four digits of a voter’s social security number, address, birthday, or driver’s license number. They also feature signature verification, which can be analyzed and compared to voter registration data by computer software — all of which help prevent fraud.
Literacy rates raise concerns, as well as some communities that have issues with the mail system, such as Native Americans living on a reserve who don’t have an address or may share a PO Box.
Another issue is voting contamination due to pressure from family — it’s much easier to vote one’s own consciousness in the privacy and security of a voting booth than it is in a home with parents or other family members who may expect everyone living there to vote in a particular way. This circumstance seems hard to eliminate or enforce, but could be discouraged through information campaigns reminding voters that their ballots are theirs and theirs alone.
By and large, however, voting by mail is much more secure than some would claim, and it seems an easy and obvious step our state and country can implement to preserve and improve our democracy, save money on costly elections, and make it much easier and safer for our citizens to participate in the American experiment.
