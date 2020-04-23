In Tuesday’s edition of the Times West Virginian, reporter Joe Smith shared the story of Cheri Long from Preston County.
Cheri is a nurse at an assisted living facility whose husband, Seth, is a coal miner who is currently unemployed.
Like many other families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheri and her family need groceries to function normally at home. But when her debit card was declined at the grocery store, Cheri discovered a lock had been placed on her account by WVU Hospitals due to her husband’s medical debt.
Smith details the journey of the Longs and their attorney, Jennifer Wagner, fighting to put their collections on hold during one of the worst financial downturns the United States has ever experienced — and their case, as we learn, is far from the only case of medical debt collection agencies taking intrusive and unnerving measures to receive payment.
The story is a harrowing look at hospitals in our state, and while the Longs’ case improved as a result of an emergency order from a judge, it is extremely troubling that there seems to be no recourse for the majority of West Virginians in similar situations.
In another account detailed by Smith, Marion County resident Tracy Fowler discovered Alecto Healthcare Services had collected money from her paycheck through a writ of garnishment for a payment she owed to the now-closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center. The address on the affidavit sent to the court listed a former address she hasn’t lived at for nearly a decade, even though she updated her address with the hospital long ago, and an email she received told her to direct questions or concerns to FRMC — which is, of course, closed.
It’s hard to believe that such underhanded tactics aren’t being used intentionally to leave patients with no recourse or avenue for complaint while Alecto collects money directly from their paychecks.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made things significantly worse financially for many people around the world, it’s worth noting that the sort of predatory behavior detailed in Smith’s story is unacceptable under even the best circumstances.
Not only is this behavior despicable, but we also feel a sense of betrayal. These organizations are our health care providers — they are here, ostensibly, to help us.
A spokesman for WVU Medicine said in the case of the Longs, the collections agency had gone against the guidelines provided to them, but he did not detail any consequences for violating those guidelines, and the Longs’ lawyer claims in a verbal exchange, the hospital’s lawyers gave no indication that this behavior would be altered in cases other than her clients’.
Medical debt has been a pressing issue in America for a long time, and the cases discussed in Smith’s article are but the very tip of the iceberg in unfair debt practices utilized by hospitals and other agencies. These issues are particularly distressing during a time of economic strife, but even in times of prosperity, nobody should have to choose between groceries and medical care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.