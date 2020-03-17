What’s wrong with this picture? Two small northern W.Va. hospitals have been bought - to be closed - in the past few months. Last week, Fairmont General’s sudden demise precipitated announcement of two new hospital facilities in Marion County: Mon Health’s in Pleasant Valley on Monday and WVU’s, on Friday. Both would be moments off I-79, unlike their namesake institutions, lying nearly adjacent and buried at least 10 minutes deep into Morgantown’s cramped downtown. God help anyone having a heart attack during game day.
Nothing’s wrong, so far, except for the state’s archaic and Bolshevik requirement for a “Certificate of Need.” Fairmont region residents already know we “need” these facilities; we certainly don’t “need” some state bureaucracy to tell us so. Of course, that is precisely what they are poised to do.
Both these new Marion County facilities are destined for transportation centrality, along I-79. Unlike, you may note, their two namesake facilities buried in the crowded streets of Morgantown, likewise nearly adjacent, but a good 15 minutes from the interstate. Why isn’t this a win/win for regional patients and both entities? We can only hope the “Certificate of Need” government arbiters see it that way.
A couple of years ago, an out of state health provider wanted to invest their multi-millions of dollars in our state to build a hospital in our region. But the state said, “No thanks, we don’t ‘need’ you.” That action was short-sighted, probably politically motivated to reduce competition in the health provider market, and a self-abusing, flat-out refusal of an infusion of much-needed money, plus immediate and ongoing jobs.
In a capitalist society, market demand prompts private investors to risk their own resources to provide services where they see a need. Why does West Virginia say “no” to that? The fortunate people in a competitive environment of providers have plenty of selection, which itself motivates all providers to put forth their best. Present pandemic concerns aside, the powers that be might also note that West Virginia has the oldest residents in the country, an attractive demographic for many a health care provider.
Let’s make West Virginia’s first coronavirus casualty the state’s Bolshevik requirement for new or expanding hospitals to get a state “Certificate of Need.”
If the Governor can legally dispense with that “Certificate of Need” requirement himself, let him do so; if not, let him call a quick virtual emergency session of the Legislature NOW to send that law/regulation to the scrapheap. Nothing like a little reality check to grease the skids of public health reparation. Let’s hope that’s all it takes.
Barbara Grigg
Fairmont
