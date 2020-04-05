In a time like this, personal habits and safety are important. We should all be practicing social distancing and remain indoors as much as possible to lessen community spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
What we should not be doing, however, is mistreating others based on irrational fears of disease.
After the COVID-19 outbreak at Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care, employees at the Morgantown facility and their families have faced negative stigma from community members in their daily lives.
According to the Monongalia County Health Department, a gas station clerk refused to accept cash from an employee after seeing her employee badge showing she worked at Sundale.
At least one restaurant has refused to deliver food to the facility.
A spouse of one of the employees had disinfectant wipes thrown at him at work; another was told they could not return to work until their spouse has a negative COVID-19 test.
We believe behavior like this towards others simply for existing in proximity of COVID-19 goes against our values as West Virginians and as a community.
“While fear of getting the highly contagious COVID-19 is understandable, treating people this way is not,” states a Monongalia County Health Department press release.
According to Lee B. Smith, Monongalia County Health Department’s executive and county health officer, the community is taking their reaction a little too far.
“We know that 25% of household contacts get COVID-19, meaning that if you’re in a household where someone has a positive diagnosis, you have a 1 in 4 chance if you are living in the household,” Smith said.
This means there is a 3 in 4 chance that even living in close quarters with the illness, you won’t get it.
According to Dr. Carl Shrader, Sundale’s medical director, 56 employees were screened for COVID-19, which led to eight positive results. All infected employees are under quarantine and doing well.
Those who are not infected and continue serving the residents at Sundale are taking necessary precautions.
“We know that people who wear masks and face or eye protection and gloves can work with infected people and have minimal risk of contracting the illness themselves,” Smith said.
On the bright side, Shrader said in spite of the negative incidents, Sundale has also seen a lot of community support.
“You should see the amounts of food and non-perishable items people have dropped off,” he said. “We have people reaching out and dropping off supplies.”
“We should be so grateful for the Sundale staffers for continuing to do their job,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleishauer, (D-Monongalia). “If we want to halt this outbreak, we need to make sure everyone at Sundale has all that they need. We don’t want staff to quit because they are being blamed or stigmatized.”
And while we’re seeing more West Virginians test positive for COVID-19, we do not need to see more people being stigmatized.
Safety and well-being are important, and we should all continue to practice social distancing, proper hand washing, and common-sense precautions when exposure to the outside world is necessary. But not at the expense of our values.
