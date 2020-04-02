On March 17, West Virginia announced its first case of COVID-19, ending its short run as the last U.S. state with no confirmed cases.
Since then, the state’s response has been lackluster at some points, heavy-handed at others. Both examples clearly highlight how ill-prepared our state and our nation were to respond to such a crisis. And while there will be a growing number of deaths as a result of this infection, we should count our blessings this disease doesn’t have a higher fatality rate, because we would be in clear peril.
For example, on March 16, the day before our state’s first confirmed case, Gov. Jim Justice encouraged viewers of his livestream to ‘go to Bob Evans’ if they wanted to, ignoring the best advice of medical experts around the world.
He retracted this advice the next day, when a case was confirmed and dine-in restaurant lobbies were closed.
Leading into the following days, the governor was widely expected to close all non-essential businesses, but he delayed for a while before following through, instead drawing sharp criticism from residents who felt his press conferences offered very little useful advice or information.
Now, doubling down on his efforts and moving to the opposite end of the spectrum, Justice has directed police to monitor roads and check in on travelers from virus hotspots, a move that he himself acknowledges might be unconstitutional.
This is not all necessarily intended as a criticism of Governor Justice — the possibility of a situation like this seemed slim to none less than a year ago.
Nevertheless, leadership has to be able to adapt to these circumstances and stand up for its constituents — something Justice has shown to be ill-equipped to do.
Our state has tested a bit less than 4,000 people, or 0.2% of the our population, with testing reserved primarily for cases that are considered high-risk. Testing should be considered a top priority and widely available to anyone, but our state’s infrastructure could not support such a measure. Even if it could, the federal government has continually dropped the ball on testing and medical supply availability, even as President Trump slowly realized the virus was not going to ‘disappear like magic’ as he proclaimed earlier this year.
What COVID-19 has done to our state and country is lay bare our inherent flaws — lack of medical supplies and wellness gatekeeping by a for-profit health industry (as if this wasn’t apparent enough when Alecto Healthcare Services abruptly closed Fairmont Regional Medical Center last month), lack of living wages and unemployment insurance such that a few weeks away from work caused overwhelming financial concern for renters and homeowners, willful denial of science and expert medical advice, and reliance on drive-thru and grocery store workers who are now essential, but previously were looked down upon and told they did not deserve a higher minimum wage.
We have written about these issues before, and it has not been more clear that we must change how American society operates if we don’t want to be vulnerable to situations like this in the future.
This pandemic has been full of mistakes at many levels and exacerbated by mistakes that have been perpetuated for years. But the biggest of these mistakes could come after this is all behind us: will we learn from this, or will we bury our heads in the sand again until the next pandemic?
