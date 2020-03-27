The police are under enormous scrutiny these days, not without reason. The wild rash of police-involved violence toward mostly minorities has created an environment of fear and hostility toward law enforcement. I earnestly believe that many police officers take care and act intelligently in their duties and deserve deep respect. They take seriously the responsibility to protect and serve.
Unfortunately, it’s the abundance of evidence of reactionary behavior by some officers that leads to the rising suspicion toward them.
One personal, though very minor, experience occurred when I was headed north on Route 250 up the hill from Pizza Hut toward town. Traffic was at a standstill because of a stalled car half-way up the hill in the left lane.
A police cruiser was stopped behind the stopped car with its blue lights flashing. The traffic was merging into the right lane to bypass the two paused vehicles. The lone officer was in front of the halted car waving his arms toward the right lane.
My radio was on, windows up, so I couldn’t hear what the officer must have been shouting, but like the rest of the merging traffic I eventually made it past the officer and two vehicles, and as with other drivers ahead of me, when space allowed, I eased into the left lane in order to turn onto Country Club Road. Abruptly, there was a deafening hammering on my window.
The officer was using his bare knuckles to get my attention, and my immediate thought on seeing it was that surely must have hurt. I rolled down the window and he began yelling about my not staying in the right lane. After explaining that I was following others, not realizing that his intent was to make everyone stay in the right lane, he made a parting shot, and I stayed in the left lane in order to make the turn at the top of the hill.
Others have shared similar stories about encounters with the police. The recent revelation reported Wednesday of Steven Gene Santini’s death due to a Dodge Ram police truck traveling at least 73 miles on a 35 mph street plowing into Santini’s Subaru Forester, but even worse, the attempt to cover-up the tragic mishap by allowing the family believe that their husband & father deliberately pulled out into the path of the police truck, ranks with some of the worst stories of policing out there.
My own profession from which I am retired requires evaluative assessments in order to qualify for credentials. I was privileged to have in a congregation I served in Charleston, WV, a retired policeman, Dick Roe, who during his entire career was able to confront fierce, frantic situations and stand in dangerous places without ever, not once, drawing his weapon.
I wonder if police qualification procedures include measures of one’s ability to respond constructively to conflict rather than impulsively, using objective reasoning rather than subjective, emotional outbursts, or maintaining needed discipline in times of stress.
Jim Norton
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.