I felt I had to respond to the story about code enforcement in Jackson Addition.
I grew up on the East side but have called Jackson Addition my home for the last 40 years. Evidently Mr. Horton has forgotten the progress that has happened in our neighborhood.
Maple Avenue used to have multiple abandoned and collapsing structures. The buildings in the first block were demolished and the Fairmont-Morgantown Housing Authority built public housing units with a Head Start classroom. The Fairmont Community Development Partnership later bought abandoned and neglected homes and properties in the next couple of blocks, demolished these structures and built homes that were affordable for low-to-moderate income families to purchase and begin their journey into homeownership.
New sidewalks, retaining walls and decorative light poles were installed. I remember what a difference there was the first Christmas after these families had moved in.
Instead of dark, empty buildings there were decorations and lights on every house. Less than two years ago, the Chaplin Group bought property on Garrett Avenue that FCDP owned and constructed 20 single-family three bedroom brick homes with garages, giving low-to-moderate income families the opportunity to rent a home with a yard instead of an apartment. These homes overlook one of Marion County's largest parks with a playground, basketball court and ballfields within walking distance.
After living in several different locations in the neighborhood, we bought property and built a new home in Jackson Addition. Ken Fletcher went over and above helping us with what permits we needed for the construction and installing utilities. The city inspector was there every step of the way taking pictures from the digging of the footer to the final installation of the decks, making sure everything was done according to code. We had an issue with installing the sewer line and the city workers came up with a solution that saved us thousands of dollars.
In closing, I would like to say that there are dilapidated buildings in every section of the city. The problem of out of state owners or people who just can't afford to have the structures demolished makes it difficult for the city to take care of these issues. I do not think it is just a problem in Jackson Addition.
Judy Tate
Fairmont
