Many revolutionists, while trying to overthrow a nation’s form of government, have endeavored to change its history by destroying historical records and adamantly proclaiming a false narrative that promotes their agendas.
Any sincere, devoted, and patriotic student of their country’s history should draw from it encouragement from right decisions and learn and discard from wrong decisions. Those who ignore history are likely to make the same mistakes over and over again.
Presently, America, along with the rest of the world, finds itself in the clutches of a devastating pandemic. Try as we may to destroy the virus, we find it popping up in another location.
In 1849, the cholera epidemic attacked our country.
I have read that President Zachary Taylor proclaimed a National Day of Fasting, calling Americans to pray and urging them to acknowledge God’s providence that had long protected and blessed the nation.
Some say that Americans filed into churches to unite in humility and prayer; by the end of the month, the death toll had dropped significantly. Have we as intellectual and successful Americans become too proud to call upon a higher power beyond our finite abilities to quickly master and conquer an unseen coronavirus?
Could not this same highly successful historical formula also be applied to the ever-spreading violence in our major cities where politically based solutions have failed?
The initial protests, ignited by an undeniably horrendous act, have been transfused into a mob mentality introduced and strongly encouraged by those who would overthrow our country and our form of law which have been preserved at great cost through heroic blood and sacrifice.
I ask you to consider this question: Have we reached a point in our daily writing of American history, that we, as our long ago preceding fellow citizens of this great country decided, have a need for the intervention from the God who has abundantly blessed our America?
Are we desperate enough to humble ourselves and once more seek assistance and resolution from the one who has blessed us through our mistakes and victories?
We in our small towns can wring our hands in alarm and be thankful for living where we do, but beware. The attempt to change our actual and correct history has already found its way into the educational curriculum in many states at all educational levels. Many, and I hope most, know the never changing answer for its defeat.
As did our founders, we as a nation must place our trust and hope in God’s mercy and leadership. May God protect and save America from this alarming and fast approaching menace.
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
