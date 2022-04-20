Like the old adage says, you’re entitled to your own opinion; you aren’t entitled to your own set of facts.
The Times West Virginia is, of course, entitled to their own opinion, however many of the statements in their editorial are not exactly factual.
Below are some clarification of the facts regarding the Marion BOE transfer hearings: Those who spoke at the hearings did so of their own volition, not by coercion from any individual. They were prepared with the facts, data, and policies that smaller class sizes translate into student achievement.
They were there to participate in their right to due process.
Despite the claims that Marion County is running low on funds, it was stated that they have Cares Act money through 2024, along with the Excess Levy, to support keeping all personnel. All hands are needed on deck to support students and counter the lingering effects of the COVID-related learning and social losses.
Parents came armed with factual information, freely shared with AFT and other parties for the express intent of not losing personnel and keeping student to teacher ratios to lower levels, which are proven to benefit student success.
The Times WV unfortunately addressed the attendees as an angry mob who behaved unprofessionally during the hearings. In no way did parents, teachers, administrators, or any person who spoke exhibit behavior that constitutes this complete misrepresentation.
Concerned citizen and employees, fighting to retain class sizes and personnel that are desperately needed to serve children, do not equal a mob. The definition of a mob is "a large crowd of people, especially one that is disorderly and intent on causing trouble or violence." This description is absolutely absurd and inaccurate.
Board Member Reverend Saunders thanked all who were in attendance, and all who spoke, for fighting for their children in a professional manner. "Everybody was professional, everybody." This counters the Times WV characterization of the presenters as a mob.
The bottom line is this: the union, hearing participants and community members collected, delivered, and spoke upon overwhelming evidence to substantiate the fact that not reducing positions and not raising class sizes was the responsible decision for Marion County Board of Education members to make for students.
In our opinion, the wonderful parents and participants were not blinded to the facts, but had their eyes wide open to the research and facts presented for the good of students.
Frank Caputo
AFT-WV Staff Representative
Fairmont
