Since my first grade year and with the attack on Pearl Harbor, I was taught to greatly respect and be most thankful for our soldiers, especially our veterans. As I grew older and fully understood the sacrifices made from generation to generation, my respect and gratitude increased with each passing year.
For several decades, I have written and had published my sincere gratitude for veterans who so diligently have served our country in war and peace. They have unselfishly and dutifully served all over the globe in the defense of freedom for ourselves and others.
As a child, with the world war raging, the sight of a uniform excited my patriotism, and for that matter, it still does. Seeing and knowing returned veterans brought me great pride in being an American and my admiration has remained and grown after all those years. In honest thought and reality, would there be an America without the service and functioning of our armed forces?
Not many of the veterans of World War II remain. They were my first heroes and will forever hold a special place in my patriotic heart of hearts. They represented us and personally felt a united nation at their backs, a nation which fully supported them and prayed for them and their cause.
As we celebrate another Veterans Day, we should find ways to thank and show deep respect for all who serve and especially our veterans of all ages of both war and peace. These men and women have contributed more than any other group to the great country that we call home.
Veterans and their diverse contributions should hold a place of special honor and respect for their service, patriotism and dedication to our country and, more correctly, to each of us as individuals.
Thank you, veterans and all those who serve. You have continually secured our peace of mind and allowed us to sleep without fear. May God bless and reward your sacrifices and contributions to continued freedom. May God also continue to bless America, the greatest nation of history. With His help and guidance, we can remain so.
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.