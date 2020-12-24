The paradox of organized religion is its claim of love and acceptance while defining and maligning the evil “other.” In the worst cases, charismatic leaders proclaim the “will of God,” in their attacks on those whose identity differs from their own.
Drawing from totalitarian strategies of propaganda and fear, these ministers lead uncritical congregations in a gross misuse of scripture for the sake of power and control. Their unified followers unreflectively recite religious creeds extolling faith as the highest good.
Faith keeps us from thinking new thoughts, gaining fresh insights, and challenging the fallacies in the given religious narrative.
Reluctantly, I have become an apostate of organized religion. Now free to interpret scriptures and sutras in new ways, I have written a new creed, an Apostate’s Creed which follows.
I believe in a God-Principle that is manifest in Everything and in the Changing Forms.
I believe this God-Principle is not a being. It is not male, female or human-like. It does not choose certain people as favored over others, desire worship, seek revenge, or desire that we be saved.
I believe that religious faith in a super-human god-man is offered in place of a God-Principle because it has psychological and political benefits. It is dangerous, deceptive, exploitative, and it perpetuates human suffering.
I believe in the sacred interconnectedness of all things. The “Kingdom of God” is here and now in the speck of dust, the mustard seed, and everything else. There is nothing that does not belong. There is nothing that is not sacred.
I believe that Sacred Scriptures and Sutras are human efforts to become conscious of the God-Principle. With a clear and receptive mind, free of cultural narratives and concepts, this is possible and worth pursuing.
I believe that the human mind creates the illusion of an Independent Self (and soul). The One Self is in the Many and the Many Selves are in the One.
I believe that separate and opposing things, such as Light and Darkness; Good and Evil; Heaven and Hell; Love and Hate, are actually aspects of the same whole. It is, therefore, impossible to eliminate a side. Only transformation from one to the other is possible.
Likewise, I believe that birth and death are human illusions. There is NO beginning and NO end, only life everlasting.
Amen
Jim Nolan
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.