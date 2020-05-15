I am writing concerning the recent announcement that our local newspaper would be reducing days of publication due to financial circumstance. As would be expected, this aroused a flood of criticism — largely from those who do not subscribe to the Times-West Virginian anyway.
Similarly, this reminds me of the Fairmont General Hospital situation. The local hospital was not greatly supported by local citizens and was often the object of ridicule concerning its limitations. But its demise ignited a boisterous outcry of personal indignation and outrage from these same citizens of whom I speak.
Many smaller print newspapers have been struggling for some time to stay afloat as they compete with modern technology’s speed and easy availability. However, even in this day of great technology, my morning starts with the newspaper. Being born and raised in Fairmont, I have read the Times-West Virginian since my youth -- a very long time.
It has always been interesting that the people who often criticize and demean the local paper are the first to ask for cooperation and publication of their son’s or daughter’s soccer heroics or election to class office or possibly a significant promotion in the workplace. It is amazing this is done on a regular basis over many years of publication.
I have been somewhat involved and aware of the inside problems and coping practices of our local newspaper as treading and keeping a head above water has been a standard method of survival for several years. As a community, we can sit idly by with hands folded and watch these publishers of local news that can be kept in scrapbooks, Bibles, treasure boxes, or other places to return to periodically for fond memories as they fade from the present and are allotted to history.
The choice is ours. The time is today. If action is not taken by the community, the events and happenings that we want covered for public awareness will be a short few seconds flashed upon a TV screen, smartphone, or computer. In our locality, we would likely be amazed at how many do not have a smartphone or computer. The printing of obituaries is just one example of a vital source of information for all, even those without access to technology.
The coronavirus pandemic is the final straw that may break the camel’s back for small publications. I am asking my fellow citizens not to mumble and criticize, but to subscribe. Business owners, as soon as possible, advertise. Distasteful though it may be to both publisher and reader, the elimination of some daily papers is the only medicine that can help cure the critical and possibly fatal illness that the virus has brought with it.
The time has arisen to “put up or shut up.” In the future, it will be too late to ponder what might have or could have been. Without my morning newspaper, I might just remain in bed and be totally safe from a virus infection. Or course, this is dependant upon persuading my cherished 65 year bed partner to likewise comply and remain also.
Elton Slusser
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.