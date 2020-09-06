This began as a letter to my granddaughters, niece and grandniece and then I realized every woman could use this advice. Greetings and blessing to you in the midst of the chaos of this time before our nation comes to a vote on national issues and for national candidates. As someone in your family who loves you deeply, I have tried to pass on to you the lessons I have learned throughout my life, as well as the lessons that were passed on to me. Your Great Great Grandmother Hazel Dennison was a woman, born in 1890, who worked and fought for women to have rights that we now take for granted - especially the right to work in careers for which we can prepare, and to vote for candidates whose ethics we believe in. Your Great Grandmother and Great Aunt MacKenzie owned and operated a business before any other women in town (Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania) did that.
Above all, Grandma Hazel Dennison taught me to love God, to be empathetic (specifically, to care about, for and with others) and was instrumental on my being able to choose and own a career in ministry. I have loved and learned from the men in my life, but I am not a man. I am a woman and my life is different from theirs. I have had different challenges than they have had. So, I write you today to remind you that women in your very own family have worked diligently and faithfully to own our faith, to rear children the way we see fit, and to participate in careers that are rewarding to us. Don't take it lightly. Don't take it for granted. Don't let it go by not voting. Be yourself - your REAL self. The self that God has called you to be and for which God has given you gifts.
And always remember - and never, ever forget this - I love you. And nothing you do or don't do will ever change that.
Love, peace, and the Grace of the Lord to you,
Rev. Barbara Bailey
Washington, Pa.
20-year Fairmont resident
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.