Who knew that Social Security and Medicare could kick up such a storm at the State of the Union speech? President Biden and many Republican members of Congress exchanged verbal torpedoes, without really telling us what about those programs had gotten them so hot.
It’s been a long story, going back at least 40 years, and the “zombie” bills — the bills that never pass, but never go away for long either — to “reform” Social Security and Medicare will be introduced again this year. But this time the Zombies look like they have nearly enough votes!
One of the Zombies is called the TRUST Act. Surfacing first in the Senate in October 2019, it was cosponsored by Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and Shelley Capito (R-W.Va.) among others.
The “TRUST Act” would create a commission, within Congress, to change the rules for Social Security, for things like retirement age or the formula for calculating benefits. The commission could decide to create different classes of retirees, such as those who retired before 2023 versus those who came after, and then pay younger folks less or steer them into riskier 401(k)-style private accounts.
The commission would have “fast track” authority to bring these changes to a vote in each chamber of Congress, with no discussion allowed. The bill’s sponsors have argued that these programs are so close to broke that they need to pass this bill before it’s too late.
Where is the fire? We don't need a commission; we just need the mega wealthy to help out.
Americans pay about 7% of each paycheck into Social Security — but only on the first $160,000. Earnings above that are not taxed. Most of us pay the withholding on 100% of our income. Those who make more than $160,000 may only be paying into Social Security on a small part of their income.
Sen. Joe Manchin has said he would be open to raising the "cap" so that higher-income Americans would contribute to Social Security on a larger share of their earnings than in the past. None of the bill’s other cosponsors, including Senator Capito, has favored raising the cap.
Some of us who really need our Social Security think no Democrat should support the TRUST Act. Senator Manchin should take his name off it. Instead, he should seriously consider working with someone like Congressman Larson of Connecticut whose HB 2100 would expand Social Security.
We call for all our representatives in Congress to sign the pledge, circulated by the advocacy group Social Security Works — “I promise never to vote to cut Social Security or Medicare under any circumstances.”
We hope Senator Manchin will help us protect our Social Security — for us and for our kids. We’re less hopeful about Capito and Mooney.
Social Security and Disability benefits have long been too small to keep West Virginians out of poverty.
If our senior Senator would get out ahead of that fact, we could probably get him elected to any office he would like.
Nancy Hilsbos
Fairmont
