“The facts don’t care about your feelings” is a sentiment that I hear a lot in society.
So why did the West Virginia Senate pass a bill about facts making kids “feel bad?”
History is filled with good, evil, and everything in between. Can it elicit emotion due to how the past can affect the present and future? Yes, history can do that, but the main purpose is to learn from it so we can build on certain aspects and not repeat others.
Apparently, there is a racial aspect to this bill as well. As implied with our collective history, the human race has done great benevolences and great atrocities to each other. Shouldn’t we learn from these events unadulterated so as to better our society? I don’t think anyone is going to disagree with that or feel bad about it, especially children.
Finally, would this bill help improve our education in the state? I don’t think it would. I think it would lead to government censoring aspects of history and humanity to control our youth.
I’m not comfortable with that and I don’t think my fellow West Virginians would be comfortable with such government overreach. What our state leaders should be focused on is making sure West Virginia isn’t ranked last or near last in education in this country, and I don’t think the censorship of history and thoughts about history would help that.
In closing, our state legislature shouldn’t waste the people’s time with a “feelings law.” People should learn the causes, effects, and nuances within our history. If there is some discomfort, that’s fine because it means you are thinking about it.
Nathan Terry
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.