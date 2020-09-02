At a time when kindness seems to be scarce, I would like to honor one who shows it on a daily basis.
My husband and I are elderly, so there are things that we are unable to do without assistance. Thankfully, we are blessed with a caring neighbor who has taken it upon himself to make our lives a bit easier.
From getting at at 5 a.m. to walk our dog, to shoveling snow in the winter, Michael Spevock has proven to be the best neighbor that anyone could ever have.
He sees a need, and immediately steps forward to meet it.
I could go on and on about all the kind acts he does, but they are far too many to list.
May God bless you, Michael, just as you continually bless us!
Joe and Ann Fontana
Fairmont
