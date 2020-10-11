On Oct. 6, I received a phone call from a campaign worker for a WV senatorial candidate.
I asked, “Is the candidate Republican or Democrat?” She answered, “Democrat.”
I asked, “Is she pro-life or pro-choice?” The caller answered, “Why do you ask?” I said, “I vote for pro-life candidates.” She said, “That surprises me. I thought if you were Democrat you could only be one way.”
I said, “And that scares me."
We have a right to think for ourselves and vote accordingly.
Sincerely,
John Bonasso
Fairmont
