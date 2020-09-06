Since this virus hit, my immediate family is totally locked down. We are now all handicapped as I am still recovering from a 2016 stroke. Luckily, I don't know how to quit or else I'd still be in a wheelchair. I am trying to run now but fear of COVID has even me, at 57, staying inside except for grocery runs.
That's me currently very grateful and thankful but, unfortunately, still on Medicaid. That's my poor health situation — now my brother was born with cerebral palsy and has a very poor gag reflex and has problems coughing. Here is the cherry on my sunday. My mother has COPD and other health problems — plus she's 90, so you see why we are all scared and
cautious.
I went from only taking care of just me in 2016 to now taking care of my brother and mother while trying to recover. Here is my current problem. It seems the waitresses at a certain hot dog establishment are worried because they haven't seen my mother and brother in weeks.
They say they've called but never leave messages and we don't know who the numbers belong to because they must call from home. They took it upon themselves to start notifying my other family members to do a welfare check on us causing unnecessary drama. Normally I'd understand concern but not in this covid lock down.
Why are they trying to get elderly and handicapped patrons back out to eat their hot dogs in a close small area? I told them they need to ID themselves and not hang up because people screen their calls. I hope they are not doing this with the other families as many from the Disability Action Center love to go eat there and mentally handicapped or elderly people are supposed to be at a very high risk.
This is wrong on many levels if this COVID virus is to be taken serious. We will continue being cautious and I pray none of what I call God's perfect people suffer because of trying to get business — think about those with Down's Syndrome or cerebral palsy — they always forgive, never hold grudges and really love and accept everyone — no exceptions.
I hope nobody gets pressured into going to eat a hot dog until this virus gets under control.
Robert D. Polino
Fairmont
Commented
