I grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. With a symphony, ballet, and an acclaimed regional theater, it was a town blessed with the Arts. Louisville was going through some hard times when I was growing up with many of its traditional industries
closing down or moving away. But with its Art Scene as a magnet it was able to attract new and more resilient industries.
During my training in Family Medicine, my wife, Joni, and I began discussing where we would like to set up practice. We decided that we would like a small town and eventually came to Fairmont. With a college, soon to be a university, it featured a Department of Performing Arts that offered theater and music majors. The theater productions of this department rivaled, in quality, many regional theater companies. The music majors provided concerts on campus and were integral to the musical productions.
Through access to the arts sponsored by Fairmont State, Joni and I were able to reap the cultural benefits of living in Fairmont. Recently we were surprised and saddened to learn that the Board of Governors had voted to do away with the Theater Major and the Music Major. This was indeed unfortunate, for these performing Arts programs were the bridge between the university community and the Fairmont city community. Both communities joined together to produce plays, musicals and concerts throughout the academic year and in the summer.
The loss of these two majors will certainly be a step down in the quality of education at FSU and diminished quality of life for those of us who live in Marion County. You would think the board of governors would recognize the marketing potential of the Theater Arts and Music Departments. With a little creativity a season subscription could be offered to the plays, musicals and concerts. It could be a boost to recruiting by having the high school students who are visiting FSU attend a performance. In addition the culinary arts could provide a dining experience prior to performances, with an appropriately charge, of course.
In the past, as Medical Director of Fairmont Clinic, I was involved in recruiting physicians. When visiting Fairmont the physicians and their families always expressed concerns about the quality of life in our city and were impressed when we related the productions and concerts of the past season.
Those of us who have moved to Fairmont for the quality of life, hope the Board of Governors will see the light and reverse their decision.
Michael Schroering M.D.
Fairmont
