In light of the Times WV article Legislation Will Propose Fairmont State University and Pierpont Technical College Remerge, I wish to express the institution's utmost commitment to the North Central West Virginia community and confidence in our state leaders to be a valued training provider in the state.
Pierpont Community & Technical College believes that in these trying times created by the COVID-19 virus, which brought significant economic disruption and job loss, compounded by falling confidence and tighter financial conditions in our community, statewide, and nationally; North Central WV needs a more cost-effective independent community college now more than ever and Pierpont is poised to continue to deliver accessible, responsive, comprehensive workforce-education to individuals that will transform their lives through skills-based training vital to the West Virginian economy.
I look forward to the continued discussion in how the College can serve.
Anthony Hancock, Ph.D.
Interim President
Pierpont Community & Technical College
