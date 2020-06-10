I was so saddened by the announcement of the elimination of the Department of Performing Arts at Fairmont State University. Students need to have the opportunity to be exposed to the music and performing arts to realize their full potential. Delegate Angelucci said It so well, “It’s (the arts) important for cognitive skills and for all around quality education for students. Although there are only a few who major in these programs, there are a lot of people who take classes and benefit from that education.”
During their four year education, a student may only take one class that relates to music or theatre arts; but, that one class can make a huge difference in their educational experience and academic development. Think for a minute about cooking and recipes. Many recipes may have only a small quantity of a certain ingredient but, without it, it is not the same. As Jack Hussey expressed so eloquently, without the opportunity of exposure to the performing arts, the students at Fairmont State will not have had a true University education.
Most of the high school music and band instructors in Marion County were educated at FSU. Our kids and so many thousands of other kids over the years got their lifelong love and appreciation of music and the arts from music teachers who were/are Marion County residents and received their degrees at FSU. If the music education major is eliminated, that will not be a possibility for future generations in Marion County.
It is my understanding that students have already been advised these programs are closed and faculty must look for other employment, as they have only been guaranteed employment for one year.
There are multiple ways through this – the government, corporate sponsors and private donations could continue these programs. Habitat for Humanity’s founder, Millard Fuller, was famously asked in the organization’s early years by a small affiliate how they could ever possibly raise the money to build a house. He said, “I’ve tried asking and not asking; asking works a lot better!” We in the community are here to help. Our delegates have all promised their support. If asked, perhaps there will be a willing and enthusiastic corporate sponsor.
I want to echo what WV Delegate Mike Caputo said so well. In support of his comments, my remarks are not intended to be critical of the Board of Governors at FSU, as they have a fiduciary responsibility to the institution they selflessly serve. That said, I do want them to be open to the massive outpouring of sincere and passionate sentiment in this community to revisit this decision. There is no time to waste as students and faculty must make their plans soon.
The quality of life in this community is and has been so enhanced by the presence of and exposure to the music and theatre programs at FSU,
These performing arts and education programs are still alive. It is our responsibility and part of our life’s legacy to honor the trust reposed in us by working together to retain these programs to benefit future generations.
Education is the most precious thing we provide our children. Let us not shortchange them, ourselves and our community by cutting these vital majors which truly make Fairmont State a University. These programs also help to make our society civil. In this day and time, civility has never been more important. These performing arts and education programs at FSU have been gifts that keep on giving and are a Great Investment in ourselves, our families and our beloved community.
Stanard L. Swihart, MD
Fairmont
