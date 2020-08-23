I actually appreciate that council member Barry Bledsoe let his feelings and emotions expose his character to the people of Fairmont, especially those who didn't really know him. There are too many publicly elected "leaders" who slip through the cracks of the underworld into public offices and boardrooms. Why do we citizens think we know someone's character by simply looking at their faces on billboards and yard signs every election cycle?
It is our responsibility to research character, past accomplishments and real accomplishable goals of individuals who decide to run for public office.
Because this man used really bad judgment in his selection of words to describe a U.S. Senator and former Attorney General of the largest state in America, it should put the citizens on notice that they elected someone who is harmful to their city.
A grave character flaw is screaming out here and it will hurt the reputation of Fairmont in 2020.
Paulette Mabry
Huntington, W.Va.
Commented
