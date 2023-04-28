I disagree with the actions of the County Commission of April 26, 2023 on having the National Day of Prayer at Palatine Park’s amphitheater as a result of an approved policy demanding $20,000 as a bond before an event can be held.
First, it’s wrong from a historical standpoint. The Pilgrims in 1623, George Washington on Nov. 26, 1789 and Abraham Lincoln on March 30, 1863 all proclaimed a National Day of Prayer to be observed in the church or in the home, not anywhere else.
Second, the National Day of Prayer has become a political pawn.
After 327 years of history, Joe McCarthy, promoting the 1950’s as a witch hunt against Communism, used prayer as a crutch to promote his views. Congress passed a bill that a NDOP be set on a day other than Sunday. President Harry Truman proclaimed Friday, July 4, 1952 as that day and every 4th of July after that.
He said that in “addition to churches and homes, the day should be observed in our hearts.” There was no mention of a Park. It should be noted that Evangelist Billy Graham led services on the US Capitol steps. And thus the idea started of having the NDOP at and on Statehouse and Courthouse Steps. Later President Ronald Reagan, wanting to appear super religious, changed the day to the first Thursday in May in 1981. But he observed it in the White House, not at a church or on courthouse or statehouse steps.
Could it be that the National Day of Prayer is being used as a political pawn in a tradeoff deal today?
Third, the meaning of the National Day of Prayer is not designed for an amphitheater where folks can park conveniently, bring their comfortable lawn chairs, sip their drink, relax in the grass, use the heated and well maintained bathrooms and then listen to prayers about how hard life is for then. Jesus never had prayer in a comfortable setting.
Fourth, prayers tend not to be inclusive or affirming of people caught in the crosshairs of sexual or gender identity, immigration, or other religions which claim a higher authority.
Fifth: There is something real about praying at the courthouse in the midst of life — amidst the sound of loud mufflers, the gathering of employees from nearby stores or walkers strolling by. Our Marion County Courthouse has seen prayers over the years: United Mine Workers gathered under John Lewis; the murder of JR Warren in 2000, the Fairmont Human Rights March on Oct. 3, 2018; supplies gathered for relief in Marion County Indiana, and the George Floyd March and Prayer Vigil on May 23, 2021. So, the courthouse has been an appropriate place to pray for our city, county, state and nation and should be retained.
My criticism does not deter my appreciation for the County Commissioners and the work they do, but only for various views and decisions made.
D.D. Meighen
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.