I don't know where you are coming from, but clearly you are not a "Christian," or even close to knowing anything about "Jesus" because, in the first place, Jesus would never get the so-called COVID.
Second, He would never have to rely on a shot or vaccine because he would be supernaturally "healed."
Don't write an article that you do not know what you are talking about. Read the Bible.
I will be praying for you. God knows you need it.
Karen Berry
Fairmont
