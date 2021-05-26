The filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters and slow progress on critical issues.
It’s time to put an end to this Jim Crow relic and make sure government is working for us. The filibuster is a loophole originally used to block civil rights legislation.
The original U.S. Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule. Now, the filibuster means that 60 out of 100 U.S. Senators have to vote on almost all legislation.
It blocks deliberation and progress on important issues. Any Senator can signal an objection for any reason whether it pertains to the legislation at hand to force a vote of at least 60 senators in the affirmative.
The Senate must end the filibuster and do the work that they were sent to the Senate to do, rather than obstructing any and all bills.
Sincerely,
William Stewart
Morgantown
