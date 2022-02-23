As a Fairmont native I grew up hearing the Manchin name. A. James Manchin showed up at my grandfather’s funeral. I attended school with Joe Manchin’s son. I voted for Senator Manchin.
I have been really disappointed with him for stalling relief for working families with “inside Senate politics.” Like many others, I often call his office to express concern. We feel that our messages are being reduced to lines of text in some spreadsheet.
Joe says he talks with all sides while brokering a deal. Disadvantaged citizens of West Virginia feel that we represent a side the Senator needs to hear from. Hoping to amplify our concerns by delivering them as a group, I started trying to get a meeting with Senator Manchin.
There were no constituent events upcoming so I requested a virtual visit.
“Is there a specific topic you want to talk to the Senator about?” The child tax credit.
“He’s very busy and has no immediate availability.” Can we meet with a staffer?
“While I am happy to meet with you, it may be more efficient to pass on your thoughts in writing for me to share with the Senator.”
And we’re back to the spreadsheet.
Why do you think I can’t get even 30 minutes of a staff member’s time?
The Citizens United case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that money is political speech. Manchin heard from $4.8 million in 2021. That’s more money than most Mountaineers will earn in their entire lives. That money isn’t coming from West Virginia. When even the UMWA can’t get through to him, Manchin’s totally given up on W.Va. He’s working for someone else.
This is why I’m turning my energy into this letter, because I know politicians read the local news, and the federal government is ours and it should be working for us.
Last fall, the House passed a bill to make child care more affordable, to extend the child care tax credit, and make pre-K available for all children.
Senator Manchin, please use your leadership in the Senate to unlock these programs and help to stimulate the economy for those of us who can’t write the big political checks.
Jennifer Kendzior
Fairmont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.