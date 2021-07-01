Now that the 3rd Street connection from Fairmont Avenue to Locust Avenue has been completed, why does the city of Fairmont still need a traffic light at 4th Street and Fairmont Ave?
This light, which by the way is a long light, causes backups of traffic trying turn off of 3rd and onto Fairmont Ave.
Do we really need this traffic light to control traffic coming out of Dry Cleaning World or Huntington Bank? At a minimum, the timing of 4th street light should be changed to 20 seconds or less for 4th Street traffic and longer for Fairmont traffic.
At a maximum, this light should be removed; it no longer serves a purpose.
Robert Vagnetti
Fairmont
