I don’t know how many of you saw the political ad on page 3A of the Sunday, April 4 edition of the Times West Virginian paid for by Americans for Prosperity. Don’t be misled by the patriotic sounding name of the group. The only group whose “prosperity” they are interested in is the “Billionaire Class.”
Their sponsors are the same persons who promoted the $1.9 trillion Trump tax cut that mostly benefited the top 1% of earners in the U.S.
The ad ranted against the “Green New Deal,” despite the fact that such legislation would provide millions of new jobs while at the same time slowing climate change, protecting our health by guarding our waters and air from industrial pollution.
Next they warn against a government takeover of health care. In other words, they are against Medicare for All.
All the other wealthy industrialized countries of the world provide high-quality comprehensive tax-supported health care to all of their citizens at half the cost of the corporate programs used in the U.S. where millions of dollars are siphoned out of the system to pay stockholders and upper level management — dollars that should be providing needed health care.
Lastly our billionaires warn against eliminating the filibuster. The filibuster has allowed the minority to block proposed legislation that has been overwhelmingly popular with the majority of American citizens such as universal child care, free community college tuition and the aforementioned Medicare for All.
The ad is an effort to put pressure on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. He is very familiar with these issues.
Let us hope that he can resist the pressure from these billionaires and do the right thing for all West Virginians.
Michael Schroering, M.D.
Fairmont
